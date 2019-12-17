Former Vanderbilt Star Named To SEC Football All-Decade Team

The boys from SDS (Saturday Down South) have released their SEC All-Decade team for the 2010s and the offensive unit has what might be a surprise to some included at wide receiver.

In a conference that during the last decade has produced Julio Jones, Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Calvin Ridley-all from one school- AJ Brown, Mike Evans, and Alshon Jeffries just to name a few, it might be a surprise to some that Jordan Matthews of Vanderbilt made the starting list.

He along with Jeudy and Cooper, both of Alabama are the starting three players and would be a formidable group for any team to attempt to stop.

Here's what the SDS had to say about Matthews and why he made their starting team.

WR: Jordan Matthews, Vanderbilt

This is another “body of work” case. The average fan might not remember that Matthews set the SEC career marks for receptions (262) and receiving yards (3,759) during his 4 years in Nashville. He was a product of a James Franklin offense that took Vanderbilt to new heights. Granted, Matthews was all sorts of talented.

When he became a full-time starter as a sophomore, Matthews averaged 82 catches for 1,193 yards in his final 3 seasons. Matthews might not have been the athlete that other 5-star SEC greats were, but that shouldn’t take away from a truly remarkable career. He didn’t have an all-time great quarterback throwing to him, either.

(No offense, Jordan Rodgers.) "

FULL TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Cam Newton- Auburn

RB: Derrick Henry- Alabama, Nick Chubb-Georgia

WR: Jordan Matthews -Vanderbilt Jerry Jeudy and AMair Cooper-Alabama

TE: Evan Engram- Ole Miss

OL Ryan Kelly, Jonah Williams, Barrett Jones- Alabama, Luke Joekel and Jake Matthews-Texas A & M