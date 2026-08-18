How Vanderbilt’s Cayden Daniels Has Become More Consistent in his Game

NASHVILLE – Coming to Vanderbilt ahead of the 2025 season, then-freshman cornerback Cayden Daniels arrived on the university’s campus eager to show the impact he could bring to the Commodores’ football program.

The Cordele, Georgia native only received two power conference football offers coming out of high school. One was Wake Forest and the other was Vanderbilt. He got to Nashville hungry and ready to do whatever it took for him to prove that those who overlooked him were wrong and that the Commodores were right to take a chance on him.

During his first college football season in 2025, Daniels appeared in five games. He came away with six tackles and one pass breakup. But he knows his role is going to be increased this fall.

During spring ball back in March and April this year, Daniels began to show flashes of the lift he can bring to Vanderbilt’s cornerback room for the 2026 season. He made plays all over the practice field and proved that he has potential if the upward trajectory he looks to be on continues.

In fall camp, his level of play has only gotten better. Daniels has been one of the bigger standouts on the Commodores’ roster this month and has developed well personally. Vanderbilt cornerbacks coach Jamaal Richardson is seeing the same thing.

“First off, the technique is showing up play after play. Sometimes we get into these long drives, it’s easy especially in the heat to start losing your technique. But I think he’s consistent there. He’s consistent in his assignments. Then last thing, he’s been making plays. He’s a playmaker, which got me really, really excited,” Richardson said.

The consistency Daniels has himself in right now is never easy to get into performance-wise, but he has been able to. He has taken a “day-by-day” approach to fall camp in his improvement and it has seemingly helped him.

His approach to August practices have led to him seeing improvement in himself with his tackling ability and the way he has made plays in coverage over the past two weeks. But at the heart of his improvement in consistency is the mindset that he reminds himself of before each practice.

“Every day I come out here, I have a mindset. Like I’m the best person on this field, so I attack the day as in ‘I am the best person.’ So each and every day I try to make plays,” Daniels said.

For some it may take a long process to arrive at that type of mindset, especially for younger players. But for Daniels, it really is that easy. It looks like a simple equation. Daniels’ mindset leads to improvement as a player, specifically in his consistency. Then, that consistency translates to making more plays.

Through a couple weeks of fall camp, the equation has worked nicely.

It is clear that Daniels trusts in the process of development and trusts in the culture of the program. Much like his head coach Clark Lea, Daniels is more of a process-oriented player. He knows the reality of the sport. Not everything will go your way. In fact, a lot will be thrown a player’s way. The important part is how the player responds.

“Everything’s not going to go as great as you want it to. You just got to head-body, head-body. Forget everything that’s bad and focus on what’s good. You can’t control the future. Just take it step by step what you can control and do the most with it,” Daniels said.

Daniels was given an opportunity by Vanderbilt and he has made the most of it so far in fall camp. Now, he is confident he can take his improvement and apply it to games this fall.

“This year, I’m going to prove it,” Daniels said.

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