If "It Just Means More," Then Prove It

The Big-10 and Pac-12 are done, pulling the plugs on their college football seasons on Tuesday, as university president voted to cancel their seasons, despite some schools like Nebraska and others voting against the move.

That's two of the Power Five conferences knocked out, leaving three others, the SEC < ACC and Big-12 still standing, if only for the moment.

Tuesday afternoon, the buzz around the water coolers and social media was that the SEC and ACC were solid, but needed the Big-12 to stand with them to assure that the majority of the Division-I football teams and conferences were on board with playing.

Reports also indicate that the SEC wants one conference from the Group of Five to play as well, and the Sun Belt Conference has made clear that they will follow the SEC down whatever road they choose.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey stated via the conference's Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon, stating clearly that he is comfortable with the SEC medical experts' assessment on playing this season.

If you are comfortable with the protocols, your conference has in place, and the medical experts have given you a positive assessment of the situation and risk involved. Oh, by the way, you believe in your conference motto that "It Just Means More," then why do you need others along for the ride?

Wouldn't this be the perfect time to prove just how much it means to the schools and their fans by playing, even if it alone?

Sankey made the statement some months back that the SEC could be willing to go it alone, so why now the need for others?

Photo By:Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

I know there is strength on numbers, and I know that the SEC could be risking it all to play alone, but the rewards could be incredible if they were to pull it off alone.

As of this moment, the Sun Belt, OVC, and C-USA are still standing with the three remaining Power Five's holding on, and it seems those small schools are in it for the long haul as long as one of the big boys will have their backs.

Now it's time for Sankey and the SEC to put up and show exactly how much it means to them by playing regardless of what the Big-12 decides,

Either that or maybe it's time to change their motto.

