Injury Updates on Junior Sherrill, Issa Ouattara, Cole Spence ahead of Vanderbilt Virginia Tech
Nashville—Vanderbilt defensive tackle Issa Ouattara will be back to action on Saturday, Clark Lea said Tuesday.
The Vanderbilt head coach said that Ouattara is back in practice and is listed as probable for Saturday’s game as a result.
“Barring setbacks, he’ll be out there and rolling,” Lea said.
Ouattara missed Vanderbilt’s opener against Charleston Southern and was seen on the sideline without pads or a helmet in Vanderbilt’s 45-3 week one win over Charleston Southern. Lea said in fall camp that the Vanderbilt defensive lineman has an NFL future. Now he’ll get a chance to show what he can do as he’s out there for Vanderbilt’s week two outing against Virginia Tech.
Vanderbilt does have two potential injuries that could hamper it on Saturday, though.
Vanderbilt receiver Junior Sherrill took a “hit on his leg” in Saturday’s win against Charleston Southern, but will have “nothing surgical, long term” to deal with. Lea listed him as questionable for Saturday’s game. Lea says Sherrill’s overall status is “week-to-week, day-to-day.”
Tight end Cole Spence is also listed as questionable ahead of Saturday’s game as he deals with what Lea says is the same thing as Sherrill.
“My expectation is that right now as we get to Saturday both of those guys will be with us,” Lea said.
Vanderbilt has been relatively healthy through two weeks, but its depth will be tested as it goes up against its first power-five opponent of the season on Saturday.
The Commodores are 1.5-point underdogs.