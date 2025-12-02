Vanderbilt Commodores

Jared Curtis Refutes Report That He's Flipped To Vanderbilt Football

Vanderbilt football's top recruiting target Jared Curtis has not yet altered coaching staffs of his decision yet, he says.

Joey Dwyer

Nashville Christian's Jared Curtis (2) smiles after scoring a touchdown against Columbia Academy during the fourth quarter of the Division II-A championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.
Nashville Christian's Jared Curtis (2) smiles after scoring a touchdown against Columbia Academy during the fourth quarter of the Division II-A championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

NASHVILLE—Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis has refuted a report from Rivals that he altered the Georgia staff that he’s flipped his commitment from Georgia to Vanderbilt. 

The initial report stated that Curtis was flipping from Vanderbilt to Georgia and that he had alerted the Georgia staff of his intentions. The Nashville Christian quarterback is expected to announce his decision in a Wednesday-morning signing ceremony. 

“Don’t know where all this is coming from,” Curtis said in a Tuesday morning tweet. “Haven’t had a chance to talk to either school yet. I’ll keep y’all posted.”

Standing at 6-foot-3, 225 lbs., Curtis is ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect in his class, according to 247Sports' composite ranking and would instantly be the highest-rated commit in program history.

feed

Published
Joey Dwyer
JOEY DWYER

Joey Dwyer is the lead writer on Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. He found his first love in college sports at nearby Lipscomb University and decided to make a career of telling its best stories. He got his start doing a Notre Dame basketball podcast from his basement as a 14-year-old during COVID and has since aimed to make that 14-year-old proud. Dwyer has covered Vanderbilt sports for three years and previously worked for 247 Sports and Rivals. He contributes to Seth Davis' Hoops HQ, Southeastern 16 and Mainstreet Nashville.

Home/Football