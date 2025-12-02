Jared Curtis Refutes Report That He's Flipped To Vanderbilt Football
NASHVILLE—Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis has refuted a report from Rivals that he altered the Georgia staff that he’s flipped his commitment from Georgia to Vanderbilt.
The initial report stated that Curtis was flipping from Vanderbilt to Georgia and that he had alerted the Georgia staff of his intentions. The Nashville Christian quarterback is expected to announce his decision in a Wednesday-morning signing ceremony.
“Don’t know where all this is coming from,” Curtis said in a Tuesday morning tweet. “Haven’t had a chance to talk to either school yet. I’ll keep y’all posted.”
Standing at 6-foot-3, 225 lbs., Curtis is ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect in his class, according to 247Sports' composite ranking and would instantly be the highest-rated commit in program history.