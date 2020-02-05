Longtime Commit Will Sheppard Signs with Vanderbilt

Will Sheppard has been committed to Vanderbilt for a while now, and today he made it official as he has signed with the Commodores where he will join the list of wide receivers who will compete for playing time in the coming season.

A tall, long strider, Sheppard stands 6'3" 185-pounds and comes to the Commodores from Mandeville, La. where he was a three-sport athlete, excelling in football, basketball, and track and field.

As a track athlete, Sheppard high jumped 6'4" as a personal best which should allow him to become a red-zone weapon for the Commodores in the future,

While unranked by the major recruiting services, Sheppard is considered to have a high ceiling and the ability to add bulk and speed during his college career. He was listed as a Power-5 talent despite being unranked overall.

Here are highlights of Sheppard's senior season.