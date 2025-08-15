Martel Hight, Mark Davis return; Vanderbilt Football Fall Camp Injury Report
Nashville--Vanderbilt took the practice field on Friday with a few faces that it hasn't had over the past few days as well as a group off to the side on a sunny morning.
Here's an injury update on who was out there and who was still off to the side on Friday.
Martel Hight returns
Hight missed the last 10 days due to entering the concussion protocol after his standout day at wide receiver on Aug. 4, but returned to the field in a red jersey on Friday and went through a select portion of drills.
His status is still up in the air for Saturday’s scrimmage, but Hight’s return to the field gets him back into a practice rhythm with 15 days to go ahead of Vanderbilt’s opener against Charleston Southern.
The Vanderbilt three-way player will likely split his reps between receiver and corner the rest of the way. The early portion of fall camp saw Hight work primarily at corner before he stood out at receiver on Aug. 4.
Other returners
After all he’s been through since his achilles injury in the summer of 2024, Vanderbilt cornerback Mark Davis was back on the field on Friday morning.
Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said in the first few days of camp that he expected Davis to be ready to go ahead of Vanderbilt’s Aug. 30 opener after a knee scope slowed him down. Davis appears to be on track to be on track to be ready.
Now the question remains how much time Davis sees on the field in a Vanderbilt cornerback room that appears to have more depth than it did when he initially entered the fold over a year ago.
Diego Pavia was also back in action on Friday after taking a maintenance day or two earlier in the week after a long stretch of practices. His absence was noteworthy, but wasn’t all that concerning.
Now he’s back in the fold, although Vanderbilt may be more focused on seeing what it has with its depth over the next few days.
Vanderbilt running back AJ Newberry appears to be working back up after a day off to the side on Wednesday, as well. The Vanderbilt junior missed the end of last season due to a leg injury that kept him on crutches, but he appears as if he’s on track to get a good chunk of practice reps ahead of of the opener.
Off to the side
Miles Capers, Yilanan Ouattara, Bryce Henderson, Eli Stowers, Durham Harris, Jordan Matthews, Brycen Coleman, Cole Spence, Terry Nwabuisi-Ezela, Nikhil Jefferson, Chase Gillespie and Glenn Seabrooks were off to the side.
Some have varying degrees of injury, but it appears each of them will be ready to go when it matters.