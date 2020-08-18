Mason's First Comment on Rape Allegations Explained Little

Derek Mason knew it was coming, and he was prepared to answer the question without giving an exact answer. During his first press conference call of the coming season on Monday, Mason was asked about rape allegations leveled against two former and one current Commodore football players by female students.

It was coach speak at its finest, to be precise, as the avoidance began. When the conversation ended, no one knew anything more than was already known and reported.

"What I can tell you is that having been raised by a single mom and having two daughters myself, I've got a true passion for what lies in this," Mason said. "We don't tolerate sexual assault against women; we don't tolerate violence against women. I believe for us; it's got to be more than just talking."

Mason is correct, it has to be more than "just talking," but first there needs to be some taking. Perhaps some explaining of the events as they are known to him, or others inside the walls of Kirkland Hall and McGugin Center.

Simon Gibbs, a Vanderbilt student and sports editor for the school's student newspaper, The Vanderbilt Hustler, was part of the Zoom call on Monday and was the person to ask Mason about the rape allegations.

He then went on to take the coach to task in an afternoon article where he was blunt and somewhat profound in his words. His article changed the complexion of this report from me because frankly, Gibbs nailed it.

While Mason's silence can be considered a very loud comment, it's only a small portion of the story here

In fairness to Mason, he has been neutered by those above him on this one, but that still doesn't mean he won't continue to get these questions until they are answered with more than lip service in the form of avoidance.

Gibbs mentioned an article written by Joe Rexrode of The Athletic, where Rexrode reported that "two sources said Mason composed a statement expressing his determination to combat sexual assault in June, but he was not allowed to release it."

While I have no idea who Rexrode's sources were, a source shared the same with Commodore Country earlier this year.

Mason deserves some heat, but he doesn't deserve as much as others inside the university. They are the ones forcing their football coach to step in front of the media armed with the truth, but unable to share it.

Perhaps one day, the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth will be revealed concerning these allegations, but until then, both Mason and Vanderbilt will continue to be viewed negatively here.

