Report: Mason Making Changes At Both Coordinator Positions

Greg Arias

According to a report first published by the Vanderbilt student newspaper, the Vanderbilt Hustler, head football coach Derek Mason has reportedly fired both offensive coordinator Gerry Gdowski and defensive coordinator Jason Tarver in a surprise move just days after the end of the college football early signing period. 

Vanderbilt completed the 2019 football season just 3-9 and struggled on both offense and defense at times during the season, though the defense did have moments of improved play as the season progressed.

Per the report, Mason's comment was issued by the Vanderbilt University Athletic Department. 

“I’d like to express my appreciation of the commitment and sacrifices that Gerry and Jason made to this program and our student-athletes,” Head Coach Derek Mason said.

According to Alan George, Associate Athletic Director for Communications "“a process has begun to replace [Gdowski and Tarver].”

IMG_1536
Former Vanderbilt offensive coordinator Gerry Gdowski-Photo By: Greg Arias/SI.com

Commodore fans have remained upset with athletic director Malcolm Turner since he announced his intentions to retain Mason for another season as the head football coach. Today's move, while giving fans at least something they had requested, still does not lessen the negative comments on social media toward Mason and his program.   

Attempts to reach Mason and others for comment remain ongoing at this time and this will be updated when more information is available. 

