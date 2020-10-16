SEC Predictions: Week Four

Another week of craziness in the SEC with two games having already been canceled and Alabama will be without Nick Saban after the announcement earlier this week that the coach has tested positive for COVID-19.

As for the canceled games, Florida and LSU, along with Vanderbilt and Missouri, will each have to wait until Dec.12, the tentative date for both games.

While Vanderbilt and Missouri might not mean much to anyone outside those two fanbases, the Gators and Tigers contest could have implications for who will be in Atlanta the following week for the SEC Championship game.

In any other week, the loss of Florida-LSU would have been severe, considering the potential headline status of that caliber of game. That's not the case this week as that matchup was the number two game already.

The headliner takes place Saturday night in Tuscaloosa, where the Tide hosts Georgia without Saban on the sideline.

Here we go, week four in the SEC and who's winning.

WEEK FOUR

Georgia at Alabama: No.2 hosts No.3 in the latest SEC game of the century, but this could live up to the hype and then some. Bama has the best offense in the conference and Georgia the top defense, so this will be strength on strength.

On the other side, the DOgs offense is better than some believe, but they aren't Ole Miss, and the Bama defense is better than we saw last week.

If Bama should lose this one with Saban sidelined, does that mean his 21-0 mark against former assistant coaches ends?

PREDICTION: It won't matter because Bama wins this game. Call me crazy, but I think the Bama defense is good enough for this Georiga offense that struggled at times last week versus Tennessee. Saban might not be on the sideline, but you can bet he's crunched the numbers and cut up the film in preparation, and this defense will be mad and embarrassed. Sources say it's not been a pleasant week around the Moore Center.

Alabama 28 Georgia 24

Kentucky at Tennessee: Before the season, we predicted Kentucky to finish ahead of Tennessee in the Easy based on the Cats' outstanding offensive line and the return of quarterback Terry Wilson. Through the first two weeks, the Big Blue made that prediction look silly, but redeemed themselves last week by shutting out the high-powered offense of Mike Leach and his MSU Bulldogs.

Tennessee won two games against two teams they were supposed to beat, then played tough for 30 minutes in Athens before unraveling in the second half against Georgia. Kentucky isn't Georgia, and this game isn't Lexington, so who has the advantage?

PREDICTION: Both teams look reasonably even on paper, and it is anyone's game, where the team that can take care of the football best will win. Neither quarterback will ever be a Sunday starter, but Wilson does a better job of taking care of the football.

Kentucky 17 Tennessee 14

Auburn at South Carolina: The Gamecocks got healthy last week, feasting on the Commodores, while Auburn stole one-literally with the help of a terrible call from the officials- to save themselves from being victim number two for Sam Pittman and Arkansas.

The birds are playing at home, but they don't have enough here, and it's unlikely that the Tigers will need extra help in this one.

PREDICTION: Auburn 31 South Carolina 14

Ole Miss at Arkansas: Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss have the second-best offense in the conference and are second only because of Alabama's unreal talent. Too much offense here for the improving Hogs.

PREDICTION: Ole Miss 41 Arkansas 10

TexasA & M at Mississippi State: After week one, it looked like State would be the surprise team of the conference. After three weeks, it seems like they might be one of the worst. Having dropped back to back games, including last week where they failed to score an offensive point in their 21-2 loss in Lexington, it's hard to pick them here.

A & M comes off a home upset of previously unbeaten Florida and could be ripe for a letdown here. The question in this one is which team shows up for both sides.

PREDICTION: Texas A & M 35 Mississippi State 17