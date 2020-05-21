SEC Vote Expected Soon on Resumption of Sports Activities

Following the NCAA Division -I Council vote on Wednesday to allow colleges and universities to begin a return to athletic activities June 1, people now turn their collective attention to the Power Five conferences. Each league will soon vote to determine how they will handle the timetable set forth by the NCAA.

According to reports, and multiple sources, the Southeastern Conference's athletic directors are scheduled to meet on Friday via conference call to vote on the June 1 date, or as proposed by the University of Tennessee's athletic director Phillip Fulmer, a June 15 date for this step.

Sports Illustrated's TMG Sports Tony Barnhart released an article on Tuesday, sharing five questions that need answering before the possible start of the college football season.

"Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger reported Monday that the NCAA Division I council is expected to lift the ban on on-campus sports activities that has been in place since March and was scheduled to end on May 31. The vote could come as soon as Wednesday." "That vote could be the first step in clearing the way for the return of athletes to campus." "Also this week the 14 SEC Presidents and Chancellors are expected vote on whether or not football players could return to campus as early as June 1. Some members of the conference would rather that date be pushed to June 15." "Given the fact that all 14 SEC schools have announced their intention to have students on campus this fall, I expect the presidents to approve the return of athletes to campus sometime in June." "The rationale to bringing the players back early is that they will be safer under the controlled supervision of team doctors, trainers, coaches, nutritionists, etc." "The early indications are that if athletes return in June, it would be for voluntary workouts and the process of getting acclimated to the new normal."

LSU executive deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry told the Louisiana Economic Recovery Task Force last Thursday that the vote by administrators will decide if student-athletes can return to campus on June 1 or June 15, according to the Baton Rouge Advocate.

An email was sent to Vanderbilt Athletics requesting comment from athletic director Candice Storey-Lee on the June date and potential plans within the athletic department as it pertains to that date.

Alan George, Associate Director for Communications, responded, saying, "we will issue a statement as appropriate."

While there are no official comments at this time, a statement could come as soon as Friday following the scheduled vote by conference athletic directors.

Regardless of the outcome of the vote, SEC schools will resume activities in three sports sometime in June.

