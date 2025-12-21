Sources: Eli Stowers Intends To Opt Out Of ReliaQuest Bowl, Prepare For NFL Draft

NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers will opt out of Vanderbilt’s bowl game in an effort to begin preparing for the NFL Draft, sources told Vandy on SI.

The Vanderbilt tight end opting out was first reported by CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello.

Stowers is projected to be one of, if not the, highest tight ends taken in the draft this spring after a season in which he recorded a career-high 62 receptions and 769 yards as well as four touchdowns and a long of 67 yards.

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said on Sunday that he believed Stowers--as well as Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia--would play in the Commodores' bowl game. Sources close to the situation have indicated to Vandy on SI that the Vanderbilt tight end will not participate in Vanderbilt's matchup with Iowa, though.

The Vanderbilt tight end could’ve departed for the draft after the 2024 season, but returned to school in an effort to improve his blocking and all-around ability as a tight end. Stowers is in just his third season as a tight end after starting his college career as a four-star quarterback recruit. It appears as if Stowers has done the work he believed he needed to in his final college season in order to improve his draft stock.

“He’s gonna be a pro for a reason,” Lea said prior to Vanderbilt’s win over Auburn. “We know what he can do with the ball in his hands, we know about his catch radius, we know his athleticism. But, he's really built out kind of a complete package as far as his tight end play.”

Stowers’ recorded 13 more receptions, over 100 more yards and became a more consistent target for Vanderbilt in his second season as a Commodore after his first resulted in him becoming a First-Team All-SEC selection.

The Vanderbilt tight end opened the season with a multitude of outlets naming him a Preseason First-Team All-SEC selection as well as a Preseason First-Team All-American. Stowers was careful to avoid putting too much stock into the outside attention he received. The Vanderbilt tight end was intentional enough to block out noise from the outside that he deleted social media prior to his Vanderbilt career starting.

“I think it’s important to be grateful for it because it’s people recognizing the work that you put in and just having a good season, it’s a blessing and I am so grateful for it,” Stowers told Vandy on SI in the preseason in regard to the awards, “But, at the same time, it really means nothing. There’s a lot of aspirations that I have in this game like getting to the next level, being the best tight end to walk the earth. If that’s not the goal, then you’re kind of undershooting yourself. So, I have to be grateful for it, but not allow that to affect my work.”

Stowers has taken pride in being a spiritual leader in his time at Vanderbilt and has become a focal point of the “Come As You Are” movement on Vanderbilt’s campus. The Vanderbilt tight end shared his testimony at one of the organization’s events during the season and conquered his fear of stage fright while doing so.

Now, the Vanderbilt star is off to the NFL to pursue a lifelong dream.