CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

The Question of Charles Wright and Graduation

Greg Arias

The question most asked since the story broke naming Charles Wright in a rape and sexual assault case has been, was the former football player allowed to remain on campus and graduate from Vanderbilt after being expelled in the wake of the Title IX findings against him?

The issue arose over the weekend when comments from his female accuser were posted on Twitter. For his part, Wright has yet to respond to requests for comment, but following an investigation by the Title IX office of the university, Wright was expelled from school and banned reportedly banned from campus. 

However, according to a source, Wright was allowed to participate in the Commodores football pro-day as an unaffiliated guest, which was authorized by athletic department personnel.

As for graduation, a source with knowledge has informed Commodore Country that Wright was not allowed to participate in graduation ceremonies and has not received his diploma from the university. However, he reportedly has completed all requirements necessary to earn his degree and graduate. 

Wright's expulsion has remained intact, and despite appeals, he has, as of yet, not received his degree, and it is unclear if he will. 

The source also indicates that there have been two appeals on Wright's behalf attempting to gain his diploma. Both have been denied. 

According to Vanderbilt University Student Handbook for 2019-2020, chapter 7: Sexual Misconduct and Intimate Partner Violence covers appeals. 

"Student parties have the right to appeal the determination by the Title IX Office and the sanction (if any) rendered by Student Accountability. Student parties will be notified simultaneously in writing of this right and the procedures for appeal. Faculty, staff, and postdoctoral fellows/trainee parties may not use this process to appeal adverse decisions under this policy. However, they will be notified if the student party submits an appeal."

While it seems Wright has exhausted all options available through the university process, legal action could become an option at some point.

Attempts to reach Wright for comment have gone unanswered as of this publication. 

This is a continuing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Vanderbilt coach James Franklin, Sacrifice for the Game

James Franklin and his family are preparing to make a difficult sacrifice for the college football season.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Recruit Announced Decision Thursday

After securing the first commitment for the class of 2021, Jerry Stackhouse and the Vanderbilt Commodores missed on No. 2 today.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Baseball Players Perspective: Ethan Paul

National champion offers views, guidance amid canceled season

Greg Arias

Will College Athletics be Changed Forever?

Change is a constant, but just how much, and how long before we see a return to normalcy, if ever in college athletics.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Gets First Class of 2021 Commitment

Point guard Peyton Daniels became the first commitment for head coach Jerry Stackhouse's class of 2021, announcing his decision Wednesday night.

Greg Arias

Sources: Vanderbilt Athletic Department Ok'ed Wright for Pro Day

One of the issues facing Vanderbilt in the wake of a sexual assault finding under Title IX is Charles Wright's participation in football's pro-day activities.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Issues Statement on Improvements to Project Safe, Title IX Office

As expected, Vanderbilt University is currently working to improve the process of Project Safe and its Title IX office.

Greg Arias

A Brief Explanation of Title IX for College Athletics

There has been much talk in recent days of Title IX in regards to recent allegations made against current and former Vanderbilt football players.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Augenstein, Ott, Shears Named All-America Scholars

John Augenstein, Harrison Ott, and Michael Shears honored for their outstanding work in the classroom

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Athletics Partners With Cromwell Media

Flagship radio partnership transitions for 2020-21 season.

Greg Arias