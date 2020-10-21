Three Predictions: SEC Week Five

Another week and time for three predictions of things we will see in the SEC this week. Last week things went pretty well for us with our predictions, so the pressure is on to repeat this week.

What did we predict last week? We had Bama defeating Georgia and some points being scores, which is what happened. We also predicted the Tide wouldn't hit their gaudy 51 points per game average. We also took Kentucky over Tennessee in Knoxville.

Since the Florida/LSU matchup was postponed, our predictions there were moot.

So what about week five of SEC play?

THREE PREDICTIONS

1) Can Cats Keep It Going: Kentucky visits Missouri on Saturday in w pivotal East division matchup, and both teams are riding momentum from big wins in their last outing. Missouri was forced to sit it out last week against Vanderbilt because of the Commodores COVID issues, meaning perhaps some of the momentum gained from their win over LSU might have dissipated. Kentucky ended a losing streak to Tennessee in Knoxville and could be ripe for a letdown.

PREDICTION: This kitty cat rumble in Columbia might be one of the best games in the conference this week. The Tigers have been better since they changed quarterbacks, and the Big Blue bunch have found a defense in Lexington. Expect the Wildcats to win a fun game in this one because they have the better defense and running game.

2) The Standup Bowl: South Carolina is on a two-game win streak while LSU is coming off a devastating second loss of the season two weeks ago against Missouri. Ed Orgeron's bunch had to sit out last week because of COVID troubles at Florida, so the Tigers are chomping at the bit to exorcise those demons. However, they could be without starting quarterback Myles Brennan in this one.

On the other hand, South Carolina beat up on hapless Vanderbilt and survived a last-second drive by a bad Auburn bunch for their second consecutive win. One of these two teams will have to stand up to win this one.

PREDICTION: Will Muschamp is fighting for his job, and Baton Rouge is not an easy place to win; however, if Brennan is out, the Gamecocks will do just that. Give me Cocky over an LSU team that might be the worst we've seen from LSU in some time.

3) Can The Vol Navy Swim: There's a big red tide rolling into Knoxville on Saturday, and the Tennessee Volunteers are barely treading water as it was following their blowout loss to Kentucky inside Neyland Stadium last week. The bullies of the SEC, Alabama, and their blistering offense are scoring points almost at will and managed to post a 400-yard passer, two 150 plus yard receivers, and a running back for 152 yards the ground against the best defense in the conference in Georiga last week.

On the other side, the Vols quarterback situation is a wreck where starter Jarrett Guarantano has thrown as many touchdown passes to opponents as he has his teammates in the last two games. Talk around Knoxville is that head coach Jeremy Pruitt should go to freshman Harrison Bailey against Bama and let the young player learn on the fly.

PREDICTION: It doesn't matter matt which quarterback starts unless it's not Mac Jones for the Tide, and the Vols will drop their third consecutive game this week, and the final score will likely be ugly because the Big Orange isn't close enough talent-wise to swim in this Tide.