Vanderbilt Basketball Nonconference Schedule Released

Vanderbilt men’s basketball news has just dropped Tuesday afternoon.

Per a media release from the program, the Commodores released their full non-conference schedule for the 2026-27 basketball season.

Going into the full release of the conference schedule, Vanderbilt had already filled in what looked like the majority of its nonconference slate.

Vanderbilt knew it was going to begin the season with Bellarmine and knew about the home matchups against Memphis, Wake Forest, UCF and a couple others from previous announcements. Additionally, the ACC/SEC Challenge matchup on the road against Notre Dame was officially set in early June.

On Tuesday, Vanderbilt found out the rest of the teams it will be seeing between November and December.

The pieces the Commodores added to their schedule are games at Ohio State and California on the road on Nov. 24 and Dec. 6, respectfully. Vanderbilt also will be playing home games against West Georgia (Dec. 12), Southern Indiana (Dec. 18), Milwaukee (Dec. 21) and Alcorn State (Dec. 29).

Additonally, Vanderbilt will play exhibition games against Virginia in Charleston, South Carolina on Sept. 27, against UAB in Memorial Gymnasium Oct. 19 and a road exhibition at Miami (FL) Oct. 23.

In total, Vanderbilt will face five power conference opponents with some buy games sprinkled throughout the pre-SEC slate. Matchups against Wake Forest, Memphis and UCF are all rematches from last season, where the Commodores took down all three of them in true road games. This upcoming season, Vanderbilt is looking for the series sweep of all three.

The Commodores are looking to go on a deeper run than they did last season. Vanderbilt finished the regular season with a record of 27-9 and an appearance in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. Vanderbilt finished as the runners-up in the SEC Tournament in mid-March.

Here is the full Vanderbilt nonconference slate. The link to Vanderbilt’s conference slate is here .

Vanderbilt Men’s Basketball 2026-27 Nonconference Schedule

Nov. 2: vs. Bellarmine

Nov. 5: vs. Wake Forest

Nov. 10: vs. Memphis

Nov. 13: vs. Prairie View A&M

Nov. 17: vs. Eastern Illinois

Nov. 20: vs. UCF

Nov. 24: at Ohio State

Nov. 27: vs. Southern

Dec. 2: at Notre Dame (SEC/ACC Challenge)

Dec. 6: at California

Dece. 12: vs. West Georgia

Dec. 18: vs. Southern Indiana

Dec. 21: vs. Milwaukee

Dec. 29: vs. Alcorn State

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.