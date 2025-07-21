Vanderbilt Football Fall Camp Position Preview: Defensive Line and EDGE
Starting interior defensive linemen: Zaylin Wood, Yilanan Ouattara, Glenn Seabrooks
Rotational interior defensive linemen: Aaron Bryant, Joshua Singh, Jaylon Stone, Mason Nelson
Backup interior defensive linemen: Terry Nwabuisi-Ezeala, Nikhil Jefferson
Starting exterior defensive linemen: Linus Zunk, Khordae Sydnor
Backup exterior defensive linemen: Simeon Boulware, Hayden Bray, Jake Stanish
Starting EDGE: Miles Capers, Keanu Koht, Nick Rinaldi
Backup EDGE: Mason Carter
What to watch for:
Clark Lea has made it abundantly clear that if his group is going to get to where it wants to go, that it has to win in November. To win in November, it will have to win in the trenches.
It appears as if Lea has some level of optimism that this group has the depth and proven SEC experience to hold up against injuries and bodies wearing down as the weather gets cold, but he’ll get his first chance to see how good his group really is throughout fall camp.
Perhaps Vanderbilt’s most important evaluations are in regards to its transfer portal class. Lea’s staff appeared to be intentional about adding to the defensive line in the spring portal window after losing starting interior defensive lineman De’Marion Thomas to the transfer portal following spring practice. Nelson, Stone and Singh were added in that spring portal window.
Vanderbilt really won’t know what it has on the defensive line until the season wears on, but it’s got a chance to formulate its depth chart and test its transfer class throughout the fall.
Can Keanu Koht stand out?
Koht couldn’t find a way to become a focal point on the Alabama defensive line in his couple seasons there, but his combination of size and athleticism was on display all spring at Vanderbilt.
The former four-star prospect will have every opportunity to have a role at Vanderbilt this season, but there’s plenty of returning veterans that are also worthy of a role.
If Koht makes plays consistently throughout the fall then it will be hard to keep him out of the starting lineup, though.
What’s at stake?
Vanderbilt likely knows who its heavy snap count guys on the line are at this point, but it’s looking for someone like Koht, Ouattara or Seabrooks to step up and prove that they’re a difference maker unlike Vanderbilt has had in the past.
If that’s the case, this group has an opportunity to become one of Vanderbilt’s best on defense. If it’s not, its ceiling will be limited.
Perhaps more importantly, the guys it brought in to be depth pieces have to emerge as that throughout the fall.
Vanderbilt has to be improved on the defensive line. It appears to know that.