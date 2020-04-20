CommodoreCountry
Vanderbilt Football Gains Commit From three-Star Maryland D-Lineman

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores and head football coach Derek Mason added another commitment to the class of 2021 on Monday with the addition of a verbal commitment from Terion "Tank" Sugick.

A three-star Sugick from National Christian Academy in Fort Washington, Maryland, made his pledge known in a post to his Twitter accounts.

Sugick's post shared a glimpse into his decision to commit to Vanderbilt.

"Outside of these doors, it is the real world. Someone tries to get you to do something wrong, run. I figured something out, and it's no secret what I figured out. Whatever the majority of people were doing, I found myself doing the opposite. I wanted to chase something great, " wrote Sugick.

Along with his offer from Vanderbilt, Sugick held offers from fellow SEC teams Kentucky, Florida, and Tennessee along with Virginia, Indiana, NC State, North Carolina, Purdue, Rutgers, Wake Forrest, Boston College, West Virginia, Charlotte, and Toledo.

According to the 247 Sports recruiting rankings, the addition of Sugick raises the current Commodores class from 53 to 45 in the national rankings, while improving their conference ranking to No.11 overall.

Sugick received his offer from Tennessee on January 23 when he attended a junior day in Knoxville.

Listed at 6'2".5 288, he possesses a quick first step but will likely need some time in the weight room to reach his potential, which seems to have a high ceiling.

Sugick becomes the fourth member of the class to verbally commit to the COmmodores, joining wide receiver Jack Bech, defensive tackle Tyler Bence, and offensive tackle Jake Ketscheck.

While Mason and his staff have work to do to complete this class, the current commitments fill positions of need for the team in the future along with the perception of recruits toward the Commodores when their "expert" rankings are in the top 50 classes in the nation.

