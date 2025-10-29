Vanderbilt Football Gears Up For “Exciting” Challenge: The Anchor
No. 20 Vanderbilt football has another huge game on its hands this weekend as the Commodores hit the road for a game against No. 9 Texas. With just four games left in the season, it is officially the final stretch of the regular season.
But just because there are only four games remaining, there is still a lot to sort out when it comes to who has the best odds to make it to the SEC Championship and potentially the College Football Playoff.
For Vanderbilt, its 7-1 record has itself in a four-way tie for third place in the SEC with Ole Miss, Georgia and Texas at 3-1 in conference play. Texas, despite its 3-1 record in conference, is 6-2 overall and more than likely would need to win out if it wants to make the playoffs. With that being said, Saturday’s game between the Commodores and Longhorns is extremely important for both sides.
“Exciting matchup to go down to Austin. What a great college football environment and an opportunity to play against a really talented and well-coached Texas team,” Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea said. “This one’s incredibly meaningful for so many reasons, but I think the most significant is that it is two good teams and it gives us a chance to keep aiming toward our long-term goals.”
Vanderbilt and Texas played a closely contested game in Nashville a year ago in which Vanderbilt fell short in a one possession game. This season, it hopes to return the favor in what is perhaps one of the biggest games in the history of Vanderbilt football.
“This time of year, you’re going to be bumped and bruised. This is going to be a focused team and we’re just excited for the challenge,” Lea said.
Vanderbilt’s 7-1 start to the season has not happened since 1941. The Commodores are in rare air in respect to the other teams they have had in the program’s history. Vanderbilt and Texas kickoff at 11 a.m. CT Saturday.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
There are no games scheduled
Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today
There were no games scheduled yesterday.
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt men’s and women’s cross country both are gearing up for the SEC Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee on Oct. 31. The event will take place at Cherokee Farms Cross Country Course. Going into the SEC Championships, there are seven men’s teams and five women’s teams from SEC schools that are ranked in the top 30 in the country.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Basketball Season Opener
5 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
"To beat Alabama down there was certainly the highlight of my football career at Vanderbilt"- Will Wolford