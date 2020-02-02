CommodoreCountry
Vanderbilt Football gets First Commitment for Class of 2021

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores have their first official commitment to the class of 2021 with the announcement Saturday night that Huntsville, Ala. defensive lineman Tyler Bence has officially committed to the Commodores.  

Bence, 6'3" 257 committed to the Commodores along with offers from UAB and South Alabama. He visited as part of the big recruiting weekend the team hosted this weekend.

Bence announced his decision via his Twitter account. Coaches Mason, Horton and Haye were involved in his recruitment. 

Bence officially received his offer from the COmmodores in Oct. but waited to make his decision before finally accepting the offer on Saturday. 

Bence becomes the first official commitment for the class of 2021 as Mason and staff are in the final days of recruitment for this season's class with National SIgning Day coming this week, so the next step is now to begin working toward 2021. 

The Vanderbilt Commodores drop a home game to the Florida Gators with a score of 61-55.

Zacheriah Williams

Vanderbilt Vs Florida Pre-Game

Vanderbilt Vs Florida Pre-Game

Zacheriah Williams

Vanderbilt Football Adds Former Buckeye DE Alex Willams as Transfer

Additions to Vanderbilt football continue as former OSU Buckeye defensive end Alex Williams announces his transfer to the Commodores.

Greg Arias

Lady Vols survive Memorial, Defeat Commodores 78-69

The Vanderbilt women's basketball team led Tennessee at the end of the first quarter, but a poor shooting second quarter did them in as the Lady Vols win in Nashville.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitters: Florida Gators Edition

The Gators invade Nashville as they visit Memorial Gym to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Greg Arias

Gator Invade Memorial Gym to take on Vanderbilt in SEC Matchup

The Florida Gators (12-8 overall) visit Nashville tonight to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in an important conference matchup for both squads.

Greg Arias

Three Former Commodores set to Begin XFL Careers

In case you haven't heard, and some might not, there's a new football league set to begin playing soon, as the XFL is set to begin with eight new teams, three of which have former Vanderbilt Commodores on their rosters.

Greg Arias

Commodores Still Showing Improvement Whether you Agree with me or not

I wrote last week that I felt like, despite the mounting loss total that this Vanderbilt Commodores men's basketball team was showing signs of improvement, and I stand by that today after their loss in Lexington last night.

Greg Arias

Commodores Fight but Cats Refuse to Fall

Vanderbilt built a double-digit advantage in the second half over 13th ranked Kentucky but a second-half comeback led by freshman Tyrese Maxey led Kentucky to a 71-62 win at Rupp Arena.

Kris Freeman

Gutsy Performance from Vanderbilt Falls Short As Kentucky Powers to 71-62 win

The Commodores gave perhaps their best effort of the entire season, but in the end it wasn't enough to overcome the Kentucky Wildcats in Rupp Arena.

Greg Arias