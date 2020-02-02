Vanderbilt Football gets First Commitment for Class of 2021

The Vanderbilt Commodores have their first official commitment to the class of 2021 with the announcement Saturday night that Huntsville, Ala. defensive lineman Tyler Bence has officially committed to the Commodores.

Bence, 6'3" 257 committed to the Commodores along with offers from UAB and South Alabama. He visited as part of the big recruiting weekend the team hosted this weekend.

Bence announced his decision via his Twitter account. Coaches Mason, Horton and Haye were involved in his recruitment.

Bence officially received his offer from the COmmodores in Oct. but waited to make his decision before finally accepting the offer on Saturday.

Bence becomes the first official commitment for the class of 2021 as Mason and staff are in the final days of recruitment for this season's class with National SIgning Day coming this week, so the next step is now to begin working toward 2021.