Vanderbilt football got some good news for its roster for the 2026 season Friday afternoon. Vanderbilt running backs Sedrick Alexander and Makhilyn “MK” Young were confirmed to both return for next season via a post on Twitter/X from Vanderbilt football assistant running backs coach Josh Adams.

The post has the caption “Run it back” with a video of both Alexander and Young’s highlights.

The news is one that was more than likely expected at some point, but with confirmation now, Vanderbilt knows it is set on its backfield for next season. Both Alexander and Young were major contributors to Vanderbilt’s offense during the 2025 season. The two were active in the rushing attack and the passing attack for Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea.

Alexander led all Vanderbilt running backs with 560 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 106 carries this past season. He also caught 19 passes from now former Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia for 200 yards and four touchdowns. Alexander played a huge role in Vanderbilt’s first win over in-state rival Tennessee since 2018. Alexander racked up a season-high 115 rushing yards on 10 carries and had three rushing touchdowns in the Commodores' 45-24 win in Knoxville on Nov. 29.

MK Young was just as valuable to Vanderbilt’s offense throughout the season. Young had 411 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 45 carries while catching 14 passes for 133 yards. One of the highlights of Young’s 2025 season was his 80-yard touchdown run in Vanderbilt’s 17-10 win over Missouri on Oct. 25. Young found a hole on the right side and ran down the sideline for the game’s first touchdown, which inevitably was part of the difference in the game.

With both Alexander and Young returning for next season, it helps the construction of Vanderbilt’s offense. The Commodores have lost key pieces such as Pavia and tight end Eli Stowers to the NFL Draft and wide receiver Tre Richardson to the transfer portal.



However, Vanderbilt keeps Alexander and Young while bringing in five-star quarterback Jared Curtis and wide receivers Cole Adams and Ja’Cory Thomas from the transfer portal. Not to mention, Vanderbilt tight end Cole Spence will be back in the black and gold next season as well.

During the 2025 season, Vanderbilt was one of the more potent offenses in college football, averaging 38.5 points per game behind offensive coordinator Tim Beck. With running backs like Alexander and Young back with the team, it allows for an opportunity to still be one of the better offenses in the nation again next season.

