Vanderbilt Football's Losing Streak Continues in Loss to Arkansas

NASHVILLE — Vanderbilt football dropped its fourth consecutive game Saturday night, losing to Arkansas by a score of 31-21.

Vanderbilt football got the scoring started in the final moments of the first quarter. Freshman quarterback Jared Curtis completed a 39-yard pass to wide receiver Ja’Cory Thomas that helped set up a rushing touchdown from running back Sedrick Alexander two plays later.

But that was just one half of the Jared Curtis experience in the first half. On Vanderbilt’s next offensive possession early in the second quarter, Curtis threw an interception to Arkansas defensive back Joker Johnson, who ran it all the way back for the touchdown to get the Razorbacks to tie the game.

The back-and-forth would continue, too. The next drive after the pick six, Curtis came back and responded with a 24-yard touchdown to wide receiver Junior Sherrill to put Vanderbilt in the lead, 14-7.

Yet again, though, Arkansas responded. Arkansas used a few chunk plays to get down the field and complete a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that was capped off by running back Cam Settles.

After halftime, the same trend continued. Arkansas came out of the locker room and rolled its way down the field for a 75-yard touchdown drive. For a moment, it looked as if Arkansas was going to create some distance, but the Razorbacks missed a field goal midway through the third quarter.

With Vanderbilt still within a score, it took full advantage of the missed field goal and went 67 yards down the field, tying the game at 21 apiece thanks to a MK Young rushing touchdown.

But Vanderbilt ended up giving Arkansas another lead. After a Vanderbilt three-and-out late in the third quarter, the Razorbacks went 53 yards in five plays to take a 28-21 lead to finish the third quarter. Vanderbilt’s defense gave up 192 yards of offense to Arkansas in the third quarter alone.

In the fourth quarter, Vanderbilt was driving deep into Arkansas territory. But on a 2nd-and-12 situation, Curtis threw an interception in an attempt to make a play and avoid a sack. That ended up being the costly error that ultimately sealed Vanderbilt’s fate.

On the ensuing Arkansas possession, the Razorbacks were able to get the ball inside the Vanderbilt 25-yard line and made a field goal to seal the game.

Vanderbilt will hit the road next week to Lexington, where it takes on Kentucky at 6:30 p.m. CT.

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