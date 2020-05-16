Incoming Vanderbilt Freshman Quarterback Mike Wright Ready To Go

Quarterbacks were the top priority in recruiting for Derek Mason and the Vanderbilt Commodores in the class of 2020, and they filled that need in a significant way, adding four new signal-callers to the roster ahead of the coming season.

Of those four new quarterbacks, two are JUCO transfers and two true freshmen who all bring different traits and talents to the Commodores program that is searching for their third starting quarterback in as many seasons.

Transfer Jeremy Moussa and freshman Ken Seals enrolled in classes and were part of the Commodores pandemic shortened spring practice. In contrast, transfer Danny Clark and freshman Mike Wright will enroll this summer and were not part of those limited practices.

It's safe to say that all four new Commodore quarterbacks will be competing for the starting job when and if the season begins against Mercer or another opponent, and this battle will be the most-watched and talked about among the Vanderbilt faithful.

Mason and new offensive coordinator Todd Finch have their work cut out for them in both teaching and finding their starter from this diverse and talented stable of options.

Perhaps the most intriguing of the four is freshman Mike Wright.

The Fayetteville, Ga. Woodlake Academy product stands 6'3" and brings an element that his fellow prospects don't possess.

That element is game-changing speed, as Wright, who also ran track, turned in a personal best 10.87 100 meters in February.

We caught up with Wright this week and got his thoughts on life during the pandemic and what he has been doing to keep in shape and ready to move to Nashville.

"Since Georgia has been locked down most of the quarantine, I have been working out at my house. We have weights, and I get my daily lifting in that way. As far as maintaining speed and staying in condition, I run a lot," said Wright. "My speed coach sends workouts that I can do at home (running hills, distances running in the neighborhood, pool workouts). As far as throwing, I throw three times a week so that I won't get carried away (laughing). I've linked with a couple of guys down in Atlanta like Amir and Chase Lloyd."

Wright and his fellow quarterbacks are working under an unusual circumstance during the quarantine.

"Learning the offense has gone well. We have resorted to learning via Zoom calls and talk through it that way. What makes it so much smoother is how supportive the coaching staff is. If I don't understand something," said Wright. "Coach Fitch or Coach Q (quality control- offense Quinshon Odum) would stop the teaching and go back."

"Now the entire team is behind Coach Fitch. We believe in his message, we believe in his system, we believe in everything he has to offer. Coach Fitch is determined, he's dedicated, and is bringing a different mentality to the offensive side of the ball," continued Wright. "I always tell people, go look at his resume; it will tell you everything you need to know."

As for getting to know his fellow quarterbacks and building rapport while not being together, Wright says things are progressing well.

"We have a completely new Quarterback room, and we know that. So our first main goal as a group is to gain the trust of our teammates. We are all in contact and help each other out if someone doesn't understand a play, said Wright. "Our relationship with each other is as good as it possibly be during these times. I can say this with the utmost confidence; we have the most determine QB room in the SEC."

"We all feel like we have something to prove. We feel like we owe it to our teammates, to our coaches and Vanderbilt fans," continued Wright. "We understand that it starts with us, so we are going to do everything in our power to make that happen."

The young quarterback had one final thought to share with Commodore fans.

"This team has a new mentality, Wright said. "AnchorDown!"

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.