Vanderbilt Lands Three-Star WR Kayleb Barnett Ahead of Early National Signing Day
Every Division 1 program around the country is gearing up for the early National Signing Day period that begins on Dec. 4 and runs through Dec. 6, and even though Vanderbilt hasn't quite been as active on the recruiting trail as they have been in the past, they still can officially lock down some of their commits.
That is important for the Commodores.
Clark Lea is trying to get the right players into this program as he continues to build things in Nashville, but while he and his staff were busy going after high school players the past few years, it seems like there's been a change in philosophy.
With only 12 commits heading into the early signing period, it was then reported that Vanderbilt was going to be more active in the transfer portal than focusing on recruiting this cycle.
Adding experienced players can provide a short-term boost, something the Commodores would love to have coming off their six-win performance this season that could turn into a winning record with a bowl victory.
But, Vanderbilt didn't turn their back completely on the recruiting trail, as right before early National Signing Day gets underway, they picked up another commitment in the 2025 class from Kayleb Barnett.
Barnett is a three-star wide receiver, ranked No. 181 at his position by 247Sports Composite.
The Oklahoma native is listed at 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds. Blazing speed is his calling card.
He was previously committed to Central Arkansas before decommitting and jumping on board with Vanderbilt since that was his only FBS offer.
Barnett now becomes the third wide receiver in the 2025 class for the Commodores, joining Cameran Dickson and Lebron Hill who are also three-stars.
Vanderbilt has 13 commits heading into the early signing period.