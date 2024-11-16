Vanderbilt Reportedly Pushing To Sign Four-Star Auburn Cornerback Commit
After years of positive words and confidence from head coach Clark Lea, this is finally the season that has reaped the fruits of Vanderbilt's labor.
Sitting with a 6-4 record overall and 3-3 in conference, the Commodores have already locked up a bowl appearance for the first time since 2018.
Lea came to Nashville from Notre Dame with the intent on building up this program, not viewing it as a stepping stone job or just another place to coach college football games.
That's why, despite all the losing Vanderbilt had undergone during his tenure when they were 9-27 prior to this year, a lot of people inside and outside of the University were hoping he would be able to turn things around on the football field.
Right now, the future has never been brighter.
Looking to build off this momentum, Lea and his staff are hitting the recruiting trail hard in hopes of putting together back-to-back classes where they bring in some high-level talent after their 2024 cycle finished 39th in national rankings as graded by On3.
They have some work to do if they're going to secure that type of class in 2025 since they're currently ranked 77th, but if they can land one specific player they pursuing, they will certainly climb up the rankings.
Per Chad Simmons of On3, Vanderbilt is battling it out with SEC heavyweights Alabama and Georgia to flip four-star cornerback and current Auburn commit Donovan Starr.
The Brentwood, Tenn. native has made no indication he is ready to back away from his current commitment, however.
"I am pretty locked in with Auburn and it will take a lot to change my mind. I am taking visits to places, exploring things and seeing places I haven't seen, but I am pretty locked in with Auburn," he said.
But, he did acknowledge the Commodores are a possibility ahead of Early Signing Day,.
"Vanderbilt is still in there. I have been there a lot and I have great relationships with the coaches there. They are having a good season and it is close to home, so we are still talking," Sarr added.
Ultimately, it would be very surprising if Lea and his staff are able to complete this flip considering the NIL structure Auburn has in place for their incoming recruits and the fact they are a more prestigious program than Vanderbilt.
But, until the National Letter of Intent is officially signed, there is always a chance thing change, something the Commodores are hoping to take full advantage of over the next few weeks.