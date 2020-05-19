CommodoreCountry
Vanderbilt Plans In Place For Return of Athletes, Students To Campus

Greg Arias

A plan for a return to campus and a somewhat more transparent path to the 2020 college football season could come this as university leaders have contingency plans in place despite the continued uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The NCAA Division I Council, a 40-member decision-making body made up of crucial college athletics figures, could lift a nation-wide moratorium on on-campus summer activities, multiple sources told Sports Illustrated in an article posted Monday, creating a pathway for schools to welcome back their athletes as soon as June 1. The ban, triggered in March amid the coronavirus outbreak, expires May 31.

Should the NCAA and its member institutions make a move to begin the return of student-athletes to campus, it would be the first step in what will almost certainly be a challenging process before a season can take place.

As has been noted previously, the fact that different states have different situations and not all schools will be allowed to return at the same time will pose a significant issue for athletic directors as teams could be forced to make schedule adjustments.      

Aside from those potential issues, universities are faced with even more critical issues in preparing campuses and facilities along with enacting protocols for handling the continuing pandemic from a health and safety standpoint. 

In efforts to prepare for students' return, Vanderbilt University has undergone a thorough cleaning regiment from top to bottom during the shutdown.

"The university is increasing its cleaning and disinfecting processes in several areas of campus, and the Facilities department has designated additional personnel resources to help assist with these enhanced efforts," according to a Vanderbilt University website provided to us by Vanderbilt Athletics. 

"Staff are cleaning areas following their normal protocols for each type of space, followed by application of the disinfectant cleaning products Oxivir Five 16, Oxivir 1 Wipes and PURELL Professional Surface Disinfectant Spray. All disinfectants meet the Environmental Protection Agency's criteria for use against COVID-19," according to the website.

Included in these are restrooms, locker rooms, and showers. Lobbies, lounges, break rooms, and hallways. Classrooms, conference rooms, lecture halls, dining sitting areas and library sitting areas (spaces where large groups of people congregate, and private offices

As for when reopening occurs, a return to campus plan is in place that will take place in four phases, as outlined in detail on the website.

  • Phase 1- Vanderbilt University/Begin
  • Phase 2-Vanderbilt University/Continue  
  • Phase 3- Vanderbilt University/ Intensify & Launch
  • Phase 4-Vanderbilt University/ Sustain 

While each phase brings a gradual increase in capacity, with phase one at 33%, phase two 50%, phase three 70%, and phase four at full capacity, each step also adds increasing steps designed to protect the health and safety of staff and students.   

Vanderbilt also faces another challenge in that they are located in a large metropolitan city, the largest in the Southeastern Conference. While the city itself is moving toward a reopening at some point, the university made clear it will move at its own pace. 

"Vanderbilt's ramp-up may lag Nashville ramp-up and will be tailored to our own unique density, operations, and other considerations as a residential education institution." 

Some of the people based precautions include. 

 Place based protocols for returning to campus

Use of Technology

Communication, Feedback, and Adjustment

As for students and students affected by COVID-19, Vanderbilt has instituted these in the plan. 

While the plan is extended, it is thorough and seemingly covers most every situation while allowing for modifications if things change and circumstances demand. 

As for specific changes within the athletic department, those are covered under the existing plan with any additional precautions to be announced in the future.  

NOTE: Information provided by Vanderbilt Athletics through a website from Vanderbilt University and can be found at this, and other links provided inside the article. 

