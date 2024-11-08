Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Predictions: Insider Picks and Analysis
The Vanderbilt Commodores are looking for their second straight win as they look to secure their first winning season since 2013 on Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks at 4:15 p.m. ET at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
The Commodores (6-3, 3-2 in SEC) are off to their best start under head coach Clark Lea and will play in their first bowl game since the 2018 season.
South Carolina (5-3, 3-3) is one win away from clinching bowl eligibility for the first time since 2022. They are coming offf a strong win against tenth ranked Texas A&M this past weekend.
Although the team failed to make the first College Football Rankings this week, they still have a chance at making the single elimination tournanement if they run the table over the next three weeks.
Can the Dores keep things moving against the Gamecocks?
Here are the staff predictions for Saturday’s Game.
Zac Blackery, Editor
Vanderbilt 24, South Carolina 27
South Carolina's defensive line against Vanderbilt's offensive line will tell the story in this matchup. If Diego Pavia is limited in the run game, that will go a long way for the Gamecocks.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Vanderbilt 35, South Carolina 30
Forget all the game analysis. Sure, the Gamecocks need a win to get bowl-eligible. Sure, Vandy is playing its best ball under Clark Lea. But the Vandy swag guy from “SEC Shorts” is going to be there in character. Lock it in. There is no way the Commodores are losing with him in the house. But seriously, Vandy is just a little bit better, and the Gamecocks are in for the traditional big win letdown.
Troy Brock, Staff Writer
Vanderbilt 17, South Carolina 10
On paper, this matchup looks to be one of the best defensive contests we’ve seen all year. This game will come down to who can win the turnover battle and the battle for field position, but in the end I have Vandy winning.
Christian Rauh, Staff Writer
Vanderbilt 20, South Carolina 24
Although there are some outstanding matchups in the conference this weekend, this could end up being the SEC game of the week when the dust clears. Two dual threat quarterbacks squaring off, both programs with plenty of momentum with coaches that know they are building something to be proud of for not only 2024, but the future as well. This one will be close and will come down to who wins the turnover margin. Although Vanderbilt has done a great job in that department over the past few weeks, the pass rush from the Gamecocks may end up being too much for the Dores offensive line.