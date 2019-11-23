Video: Commodores Take Friday Double Header

The Vanderbilt Commodores men and wone both get wins on Friday in a double header at Memorial Gym.

The Commodore women started the afternoon blowing out Furman by a final score of 74-46. The men followed with a 97-60 thumping of South Carolina State.

For head coach Stephanie White, her Commodores inprove to 4-1 on the season and will face Tennessee State on Monday at TSU's Gentry Center.

The men also return to action on Monday as they host Southeastern Louisiana in a 7pm tip at Memorial Gym.