Video: Commodores Take Friday Double Header

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores men and wone both get wins on Friday in a double header at Memorial Gym. 

The Commodore women started the afternoon blowing out Furman by a final score of 74-46. The men followed with a 97-60 thumping of South Carolina State. 

For head coach Stephanie White, her Commodores inprove to 4-1 on the season and will face Tennessee State on Monday at TSU's Gentry Center. 

The men also return to action on Monday as they host Southeastern Louisiana in a 7pm tip at Memorial Gym.     

Three Predictions: Vanderbilt-ETSU

Greg Arias
Three things we're predicting in today's home finale against East Tennessee State.

Five Things We Want To See: Vanderbilt-ETSU

Greg Arias
Five things we want to see in the final home game of the season.

Commodores Blow Out South Carolina State 97-60

Greg Arias
For the second consecutive game, the Vanderbilt Commodores surpass to 90 point mark.

Commodore Women Blowout Furman 74-46

Greg Arias
The Commodores women's basketball team improved to 3-1 on Friday with a blowout win at Memorial Gym.

Three Keys: Vanderbilt-East Tennessee

Greg Arias
In a game Vanderbiot should win, here are three keys to get the win.

Coach For A Day: East Tennessee State

Greg Arias
The Vanderbilt Commodores will be favored for one of the few times this Saturday when they play host to East Tennessee State University this Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium.

Men's & Women's Basketball Double Header Tonight

Greg Arias
Mne and Women Have Friday double-header tonight.

Second Half Shooting Incouraging For Commodores

Greg Arias
The Vanderbilt Commodores notched their third win of the season Wednesday night, defeating Austin Peay 90-72, but it was the second half that should inspire hope in fans.

Commodores Pull Away, Blow Out Austin Peay 90-72

Greg Arias
Vanderbilt returned home on Wednesday night to host Austin Peay and used a blistering shooting second half enroute to a 90-72 blow out of the visitors from Clarksville.

Why Keeping Mason Is A Smart Move

Greg Arias
Hear me out before you shoot the messenger on this one