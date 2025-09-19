Want to Know Martel Hight? Look at His Wrist
NASHVILLE---Every fall Saturday at FirstBank Stadium will likely provide a look at Martel Hight stepping onto the field in all three phases and showcasing a different piece of his versatile skillset.
Offensively, his speed–and he hopes his downfield blocking ability–will be on display each time he takes the field. Defensively, that speed paired with the technique that he’s refined over each of the past two seasons projects to make him one of the SEC’s better returning corners. On the punt return, his mentality of making it a game of tag will be apparent every time it goes in the air.
Each time Hight’s right hand goes up to indicate a fair catch, swat down a pass or catch one his wrist will look the same, though. Regardless of what he’s doing, the Vanderbilt standout generally has six rubber bracelets on right under his right hand. Some of these he’s worn as long as he can remember. Some are faded to prove his claim.
Some with Hight’s pedigree dress in a way that signifies their ascendence and status, but as the Rome, Georgia, looks at his right arm he’s reminded that where he came from and who helped him get to where he is.
“Having that on me,” Hight told Vandy on SI, “It shows people that I actually care about what’s going on outside of football.”
In some ways, Hight takes a literal piece of each step of his journey with him everywhere he goes.
The most prominent thing on his wrist is a thick white bracelet with “VUFB” inscribed on it in black letters. “That’s for Vanderbilt,” he says. Hight representing his program shouldn’t be surprising at this stage, ever since he backed off his Louisville commitment in order to join it as a member of the 2022 high school class he’s rarely wavered.
Hight went through a 2-10 season under Clark Lea and stayed rather than pursuing a different route. He was a focal point of its breakthrough 7-6 season. Now he’s one of the faces of its program as it’s gotten out to a 3-0 start that’s placed it at No. 20 in the AP Top 25.
To complement that, Hight wears a band that acknowledges the Black Student Association on Vanderbilt’s campus, which he’s held close to his heart since arriving on its campus three years ago.
Long before any of that, Hight stole a teal bracelet so faded that it’s now nearly illegible off of his sisters’ arm that says “Martha’s Lou.”
“It’s where my little sister went,” Hight says.
Paired with that band is one that Hight would likely advise his sister to take to heart “say no to vapes and tobacco,” it says. “It’s kind of self explanatory,” Hight said. “You shouldn’t do it.”
Throughout Hight’s high school career, he likely saw plenty of his peers avoid the advice of that bracelet and suffer from the consequences. The Vanderbilt three-way star was more focused on a message from his high school defensive coordinator.
His message “DGAAR,” is inscribed on a band that sits on Hight’s wrist. It stands for “Don’t give anyone a reason.” Hight’s high school coaches advised him not to give anyone a reason to doubt him or discount his performance.
Below that sits a black and red bracelet inscribed “Hilinski’s Hope” which Hight wears to honor the life of former Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski–who died by suicide–and to promote mental health awareness.
The Hilinski’s Hope foundation says it sets out “to promote awareness and education of mental health and wellness for student athletes. The Foundation’s mission is to educate, advocate, and eliminate the stigma associated with mental illness, while funding programs that provide student-athletes with the tools and resources that support their mental health and wellness.”
Hight indicates that his most important bracelet is perhaps the simplest. As he looks towards his wrist, he almost lights up as he reads off the text.
“Jesus Saves,” the bracelet says.
“It’s all about faith for Christ,” Hight says. “I have a strong belief in him. It’s just something I strive for. That’s who I play for, who I grind for every day.”
Perhaps most are simple, but Hight’s wrist apparel has generally stayed the same since his high school days and doesn’t often come off. They represent his seemingly unchanging principles in an era of change in his life.
Hight may not know how his workload will shake out between positions each week, but he knows that–no matter what–his principles are with him in all three phases.