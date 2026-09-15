Who Benefits the Most With Jared Curtis Starting for Vanderbilt Football?

NASHVILLE – The day that felt inevitable it was going to come for months now has officially arrived.

Vanderbilt five-star freshman quarterback Jared Curtis has been named the starting quarterback for the Commodores, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea announced in his Tuesday press conference.

The first two games of the season, Vanderbilt played both Curtis and Blaze Berlowitz against Austin Peay and Delaware. Berlowitz started both games and got the majority of the possessions in Week 1, but that flipped a few days ago.

In the game against the Blue Hens, Curtis played the entire second half in addition to splitting time with Berlowitz in the first half. He completed 14 of his 22 passes for 210 yards and a passing touchdown. He also had two rushing touchdowns.

The Curtis effect with the offense was apparent. Things could always be cleaner, but the Commodores pushed the ball down the field much more than it had in Week 1.

So the question is, which offensive skill players benefit the most now that Curtis is the guy?

Jayvontay Conner

The first one, and perhaps the most obvious one, is tight end Jayvontay Conner. If the game against Delaware does not give an indication that he is quickly growing into a main pass target for Vanderbilt, then maybe nothing will.

Conner led the team in reception with six catches for 87 yards in Saturday’s 35-26 win over Delaware. But the most important piece of Conner’s performance is what Lea has noticed between Curtis and Conner.

“Both games have been huge. And he’s a trusted target I can tell for both Blaze and Jared, but certainly with Jared,” Lea said on Conner’s impact on the offense through two games.

Conner did not elaborate much more on his connection specifically with Curtis, but he did talk about how he intentionally stays in the ear of each quarterback and builds relationships with all of them.

In the game against Delaware, it was apparent Conner and Curtis are on the same page and have the best connection out of any Vanderbilt pass catchers thus far. Whether it’s a 31-yard Curtis-to-Conner dart right in front of the goal line or a short pass over the middle of the field, Conner is making himself a reliable safety valve for Curtis.

What is interesting is how Conner’s production will be impacted when Vanderbilt’s top tight end Cole Spence returns. It is possible Conner’s production does not get hurt much because defenses will be focused on Spence more than Conner.

Junior Sherrill

Vanderbilt’s top wide receiver, Junior Sherrill is a guy that most definitely benefits with Curtis now in the starting role. Sherrill is a wide receiver that is meant to help push the ball down the field.

While maybe he does not pose the biggest threat as a vertical guy that can run past defenders a long way downfield, Sherrill has been and will continue to remain the best receiver in this position room.

Against Delaware, Sherrill was targeted 12 times, the most of any player for Vanderbilt. Though he only caught five passes in the game, Sherrill was a sought after target throughout the whole game. The issue with Sherrill, though, has been his own wrongdoings. Sherrill had some drop issues against the Blue Hens on passes that he had no reason to not catch.

Lea does not seem worried about that trend continuing.

“We’ve talked about it. I mean, he’s a leader in that room, he’s a leader in our program. He’s the guy that I’ve got a ton of faith and confidence in,” Lea said.

With the high volume of targets Sherrill had still, that should continue with Curtis being the starter. In fact, Lea noted at his Tuesday press conference that Curtis and Sherrill worked together after practice on syncing up on vertical passes. If that starts to produce on-field results then Vanderbilt’s offense will evolve.

Sedrick Alexander

Vanderbilt running back Sedrick Alexander benefits from Curtis starting because of what he can bring to the table in the passing game.

During fall camp, Alexander said he felt like he had the best hands of any running back in college football. Now would be a great time to use those hands with an effective pocket-passing quarterback now running the offense.

Believe it or not, Alexander had the third-most targets of all Vanderbilt players against Delaware. He had two receptions for 15 yards on three targets. Though Alexander may not be able to help much with downfield throws, he can serve as a safety valve and a guy Curtis can throw to out of the backfield if need be.

Kayleb Barnett

Vanderbilt wide receiver Kayleb Barnett had a quiet game Saturday, but he can find a way to benefit now with Curtis as the quarterback.

Barnett is the fastest guy the Commodores have in their wide receiver room. Barnett possesses the capability to run past defenders deep down the field. Luckily for him, Curtis’ play style aligns with Barnett’s skillset.

Barnett can be a Curtis could perhaps push the ball down the field too. He may be the smallest receiver on the field at any given time, but Curtis’ arm talent and accuracy deep down the field to hit Barnett whenever he gets a step on a safety or cornerback.

Does that mean Barnett will be a leading receiver this season? No, but his speed does give him the ability to come through in big moments with a talented quarterback like Curtis being able to get the ball to him.

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , and TikTok for the latest news.