Why Blaze Berlowitz Took Snaps at Wide Receiver in Vanderbilt Football’s Loss to Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — Driving down into Auburn territory midway through the second quarter, Vanderbilt football lined up in a conventional personnel set. But there was a big surprise at who was lined up.

To the left of Vanderbilt five-star freshman quarterback Jared Curtis lined up at wide receiver was Blaze Berlowitz.

Yes, you read that right. Vanderbilt’s backup quarterback that started at quarterback for the Commodores’ first two games of the season took on the role of wide receiver. Not only that, Berlowitz was targeted as a pass catcher twice on the same drive. First, a reception for zero yards and then an incomplete pass from Curtis to Berlowitz in the red zone.

That was not an idea that offensive coordinator Tim Beck thought of in the middle of the game, either. Per the SEC Network broadcast, Berlowitz had been taking reps at wide receiver all week in practice and looked good doing so.

“When you look at how his strength measures and power measures, this is one of the most explosive athletes we have on our team. And so it makes all the sense that we’re going to find a way to use him,” Lea said on the reasoning to line Berlowitz up at wide receiver. “The other part of that I want to make sure I share is that it came from Blaze. This is a guy that comes in and says ‘I want to help this team win.’”

Blaze’s two targets as a wide receiver were good enough for the second-most targets of any Vanderbilt pass catcher at one point in the late stages of the first half.

Workshopping Berlowitz at wide receiver is not something anybody could have expected on the outside looking in. And it is possible that it could happen again at some point later this season. Even if Blaze did not gain a chunk of receiving yards against Auburn, Lea seems to believe in the potential impact Berlowitz can have on winning.

It is a combination of his experience in the offense and his athletic ability that seems to give Vanderbilt’s coaching staff the belief that this may not be the last time he lines up at wide receiver.

“He knows the system, so I’m not concerned about the reps that he’s taken out on the perimeter. I mean, he catches the ball naturally and I think he’s going to have the chance to help us win. I know I can do it,” Lea said.

Even though it probably is not be the role that Berlowitz originally envisioned for himself to begin the season, he is evidently willing to do whatever it takes for him to get on the field and help his team in a positive way.

Vanderbilt running back MK Young gave his thoughts on Berlowitz’ role at wide receiver after the game. He sees the willingness Berlowitz has to help out however he can.

“He’s just willing to support the missions and that’s winning whatever way of fashion. We got the guys to do it. We just want guys to just pour into it no matter what your role is, and that’s what he’s willing to do,” Young said.

Lea also believes Berlowitz’ willingness to play at a different position reveals who Berlowitz is as a person. As a player that is in his fourth year, Lea still looks to Berlowitz as someone that can be a leader for the team.

The only question that remains is what Berlowitz’ receiving role will continue to look like as the weeks progress. It seems promising he will continue to take reps at wide receiver.

“He is such a good person, such a great competitor and he wants to help this team win. And what a great teammate and someone that I’m so glad that we had in the black and gold and a part of our program,” Lea said. “I’m looking forward to him expanding that role.”

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