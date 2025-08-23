Why Vanderbilt Football Believes Chase Mitchell Moving Back to His Natural Position Can Unlock His Skillset
Nashville–In the moments following Vanderbilt’s season-ending loss to Tennessee, Vanderbilt offensive line coach Chris Klenakis walked up to his longtime player Chase Mitchell and made him a promise.
“We’re gonna go out and recruit a bunch of tackles,” Klenakis–Vanderbilt’s second-year position coach–said, “And get you in where you belong.”
Mitchell gave his long-time offensive line coach a smile and replied “thank you,” as if he’d been waiting on him to come up and tell him something along the lines of what he did.
The veteran offensive lineman likely wouldn’t have complained to Klenakis had the offensive line coach not gone out and been intentional about adding starting-caliber tackles to take his place, but Klenakis’ intention meant that Mitchell could finally go back to his natural position; strong guard.
Mitchell has been at his best at guard throughout his career, but was forced to move outside to strong tackle in 2024 as a result of Vanderbilt’s lack of established personnel on the exterior of the offensive line. Mitchell played the most snaps of anyone on Vanderbilt’s offense and didn’t allow a sack throughout the course of the season, but as he goes into his final season it feels as if he’s more equipped to excel as a result of the move back to his natural position.
“I’m a powerful force, so me at tackle I feel like I have to be too patient out there,” Mitchell said on Vanderbilt’s grass practice field after an early fall camp practice. “The faster I can step, strike and convert the power, the better player I feel like I am, 1000%.”
The former Liberty offensive lineman played all three of his college seasons at guard prior to arriving at Vanderbilt in 2024. He was willing to play out of position if it meant following Klenakis to a power-five school and having an opportunity to start at an SEC school, though.
The same skillset that Klenakis noticed years ago while first coaching Mitchell at Liberty gives him belief that the veteran lineman can make an impact at guard in the SEC.
“He’s got strong hands,” Klenakis said in his old-school football voice while clenching his fists as if he was grabbing something. “He’s a strong-handed kid. He plays well inside a phone booth. He is what we call a strong guard. He’s our strong guard and our strong guard has to be able to handle three-techniques one-on-one.”
Between Mitchell and his “best friend” and former Liberty teammate Jordan White–who will play center for Vanderbilt this season after transferring as one of the top 50 available players in the country–it appears as if Vanderbilt can handle a fair amount of talented interior linemen that come their way.
Perhaps Mitchell’s move to guard is emblematic of the state of Vanderbilt’s offensive line–which head coach Clark Lea says is his best yet. Vanderbilt appears to have significantly more depth, top-end talent as well as all five starters playing their natural positions. Klenakis says his room has more “competition” than it’s had in the past.
Time for that competition to breed results.