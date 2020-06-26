CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

A Ranking of SEC Athletic Directors from Stadium Sports

Greg Arias

Recent work from Brett McMurphy and Jeff Goodman at Stadium Sports ranked and graded the 14 athletic directors from the Southeastern Conference entering the new sports season. 

It's with little surprise that Vanderbilt's athletic director Candice Storey-Lee is at the bottom of the list, though not because of any disrespect, or because it is Vanderbilt. 

Lee is there because she, along with Keith Carter at Ole Miss, and Allan Greene at Auburn are all new to their posts and have no track record with which to rank or grade. 

Here's what the writers said of Lee. 

"Analysis: Candice Storey Lee was recently promoted after serving as the interim AD following the departure of Malcolm Turner. Lee is a former Vandy women’s basketball player who has worked in the athletics department for nearly 20 years. As for her current coaches, Derek Mason (27-47 overall) returns on the football side, while basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse is back after going 11-21 in his first season in Nashville."

This isn't an attempt to diminish Lee, it is a look at the current situation of each school athletically, and the person leading that department based on experience and how their record of coaching hires is valued. 

Athletic directors like Scott Woodward at LSU and Greg Byrne, at Alabama have held similar positions at other schools and have made coaching hires. 

For example, Woodward at Washington hired Chris Peterson and then Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M. Byrne hired Dan Mullen at Mississippi State, giving these two a sizeable advantage when attempting to grade them in their role as leader of an athletic department. 

While there are no other details to evaluate how the rankings and grades were given, it's something to read and another thing sports fans can debate about in these days without actual sports to keep us busy,

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Vanderbilt coach James Franklin, Sacrifice for the Game

James Franklin and his family are preparing to make a difficult sacrifice for the college football season.

Greg Arias

The Question of Charles Wright and Graduation

Did Charles Wright officially graduate from Vanderbilt University?

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Recruit Announced Decision Thursday

After securing the first commitment for the class of 2021, Jerry Stackhouse and the Vanderbilt Commodores missed on No. 2 today.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Baseball Players Perspective: Ethan Paul

National champion offers views, guidance amid canceled season

Greg Arias

Will College Athletics be Changed Forever?

Change is a constant, but just how much, and how long before we see a return to normalcy, if ever in college athletics.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Gets First Class of 2021 Commitment

Point guard Peyton Daniels became the first commitment for head coach Jerry Stackhouse's class of 2021, announcing his decision Wednesday night.

Greg Arias

Sources: Vanderbilt Athletic Department Ok'ed Wright for Pro Day

One of the issues facing Vanderbilt in the wake of a sexual assault finding under Title IX is Charles Wright's participation in football's pro-day activities.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Issues Statement on Improvements to Project Safe, Title IX Office

As expected, Vanderbilt University is currently working to improve the process of Project Safe and its Title IX office.

Greg Arias

A Brief Explanation of Title IX for College Athletics

There has been much talk in recent days of Title IX in regards to recent allegations made against current and former Vanderbilt football players.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Augenstein, Ott, Shears Named All-America Scholars

John Augenstein, Harrison Ott, and Michael Shears honored for their outstanding work in the classroom

Greg Arias