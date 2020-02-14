CommodoreCountry
Commodores look to defend Gator Invitational championship

Greg Arias


NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Vanderbilt men’s golf team gets their spring season underway this Saturday and Sunday at the Gator Invitational presented by VyStar in Gainesville, Florida. The Commodores are the defending team champions and former Commodore great Will Gordon was medalist a year ago.

Vanderbilt will send senior John Augenstein, junior Harrison Ott, sophomore Reid Davenport, and freshmen William Moll and Matthew Riedel to compete as a team. Junior Mason Greenberg will compete as an individual.

“It’s exciting to get the spring season going as another new journey begins, said Vanderbilt head coach Scott Limbaugh. “We have had a good offseason and have seen some of the guys take more ownership of their actions and their games. College golf is all about how you progress throughout the season and we have tried to focus on continuing to have better habits. We have the talent it takes to be really good, but it’s your habits that ultimately decide if you will be great or not. This journey is all about us and what we do. Taking confidence from our preparation, the commitment to our standards, and from each other. I know the boys are ready to compete together.”

Competing with the Commodores this weekend is Coastal Carolina, Florida, Georgia Southern, Jacksonville, Liberty, Mississippi State, Missouri, Penn State, UCF, UNF, USF, Toledo, West Virginia, and Wichita State.

The tournament will take place at the par-70, 6,701-yard Mark Bostick Golf Course, with 36 holes being played Saturday and 18 holes on Sunday.

“The Gator Invitational has served as a great starting point for our spring season many times,” said Limbaugh. “We love the course with the challenges it presents and we love the hospitality we always receive there.”

Humphrey, Jacobs Tee It Up On Korn Ferry Tour

Former Commodore stars Theo Humphrey and Carson Jacobs will tee it up in this weekend’s Korn Ferry Tour event in the LECOM Suncoast Classic in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

List at Riviera

Former Commodore All-American Luke List will participate in this weekend’s PGA Tour Genesis Open at the Riviera Golf Course in Pacific Palisades, California.

More from Justyn-Henry Malloy on his role this Season for Vandy Boys

As Vanderbilt begins its 2020 season this evening in Scottsdale, Az. what role will Justyn-Henry Malloy play this season?

Greg Arias

Slow down on high Expectations for Vandy Boys Season

Preseason rankings are great for media and fans, but might not be as realistic as some think, at least in the beginning.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt opens season with College World Series rematch

Vanderbilt kicks off the 2020 season against Michigan on Friday.

Greg Arias

Justyn-Henry Malloy Ready for Increased role this Season for Vandy Boys

Justyn-Henry Malloy waited his turn last season behind a talented starting lineup for Vanderbilt baseball, now the sophomore is ready for his chance to play a bigger role in 2020.

Greg Arias

Vandy Boys Headed To Arizona, Harrison Ray Ready for Season

The Vanderbilt Commodores begin the 2020 baseball season on Friday as they face Michigan in the season opener in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Greg Arias

Rotation set for Vandy Boys as they Begin Season on Friday Against Michigan

Tim Corbin and his Vanderbilt Commodores begin defense of their College World Series championship on Friday in Scottsdale, Az. as they face Michigan in the first of three games in three days. They will also face UConn and Cal-Poly.

Greg Arias

Photo Gallery: Vanderbilt-Kentucky Round II

Here are some photos from Tuesday night's Vanderbilt versus Kentucky game from Memorial Gym as the Wildcats won 78-64.

Greg Arias

Stackhouse on Formula for Growing Success at Vanderbilt

Commodores head coach Jerry Stackhouse spoke with the media following his team's loss to Kentucky at Memorial Gym and shared his thoughts on multiple things relating to his program.

Greg Arias

One last time, Stackhouse can Coach, ask John Calipari, I did

Kentucky head coach John Calipari shared his thoughts on Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse following the Wildcats win in Nashville Tuesday.

Greg Arias

Second Half Again Dooms Commodores as Kentucky Comes from Behind for 78-64 win

Vanderbilt led by as much as 14 points in the first half, but once again the second-half collapse doomed them as Kentucky blew past them, outscoring the Commodores.

Greg Arias