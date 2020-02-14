Commodores look to defend Gator Invitational championship



NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Vanderbilt men’s golf team gets their spring season underway this Saturday and Sunday at the Gator Invitational presented by VyStar in Gainesville, Florida. The Commodores are the defending team champions and former Commodore great Will Gordon was medalist a year ago.

Vanderbilt will send senior John Augenstein, junior Harrison Ott, sophomore Reid Davenport, and freshmen William Moll and Matthew Riedel to compete as a team. Junior Mason Greenberg will compete as an individual.

“It’s exciting to get the spring season going as another new journey begins, said Vanderbilt head coach Scott Limbaugh. “We have had a good offseason and have seen some of the guys take more ownership of their actions and their games. College golf is all about how you progress throughout the season and we have tried to focus on continuing to have better habits. We have the talent it takes to be really good, but it’s your habits that ultimately decide if you will be great or not. This journey is all about us and what we do. Taking confidence from our preparation, the commitment to our standards, and from each other. I know the boys are ready to compete together.”

Competing with the Commodores this weekend is Coastal Carolina, Florida, Georgia Southern, Jacksonville, Liberty, Mississippi State, Missouri, Penn State, UCF, UNF, USF, Toledo, West Virginia, and Wichita State.

The tournament will take place at the par-70, 6,701-yard Mark Bostick Golf Course, with 36 holes being played Saturday and 18 holes on Sunday.

“The Gator Invitational has served as a great starting point for our spring season many times,” said Limbaugh. “We love the course with the challenges it presents and we love the hospitality we always receive there.”

Humphrey, Jacobs Tee It Up On Korn Ferry Tour

Former Commodore stars Theo Humphrey and Carson Jacobs will tee it up in this weekend’s Korn Ferry Tour event in the LECOM Suncoast Classic in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

List at Riviera

Former Commodore All-American Luke List will participate in this weekend’s PGA Tour Genesis Open at the Riviera Golf Course in Pacific Palisades, California.