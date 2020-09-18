SI.com
CommodoreCountry
HomeOther SportsFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseball
Search

Commodores on Preseason Soccer Watch List

Vanderbilt University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Five Commodores have been named to the 2020 SEC preseason watch list, the league announced Thursday.

Forward Haley Hopkins, midfielders Leila Azari, Raegan Kelly and Maddie Elwell and defender Ella Shamburger all earned preseason recognition. Vanderbilt matched Arkansas, Georgia, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Texas A&M with the most selections for any one team.

Vandy opens the 2020 season at 2 p.m. Sunday against Kentucky at the Vanderbilt Soccer/Lacrosse Complex.

Hopkins, the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2018 and a third-team All-America selection that season, scored 13 goals in 2019 and had six game-winning scores. The California native also had a team-high 30 points.

Shamburger helped anchor the back of the Commodores’ defense in 2019 and led Vandy with 1,963 minutes played and registered three assists on the offensive end.

Elwell was named All-SEC second team in 2019 and finished her season with a team-high 10 assists. She started all 21 matches for the Dores as a junior.

A three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll honoree, Azari started 16 games for Vanderbilt in 2019 and finished with three goals and four assists. Kelly started all 21 matches in 2019 and scored three times (two game-winners) and recorded two assists.

NOTE: Content provided by Vanderbilt Athletics. 

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanderbilt Football Trio Named Preseason All-SEC

Three defensive seniors honored in vote by league’s head coaches

Greg Arias

2020 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team Announced

Three Commodores make the team.

STAFF

Defense Should Lead the Way for Vanderbilt, But How Good Can They Be?

The Vanderbilt Commodores' defense is loaded with veterans that have been through the battles of the SEC and a nice blend of young talent. How good can they be in 2020?

Greg Arias

Coaches Tab Arkansas As 2020 SEC Women’s Soccer Favorite

Vanderbilt picked 4th in SEC by coaches.

STAFF

Mason Talks Attendance at Vanderbilt Stadium

No fans in the stands in 2020.

Greg Arias

For Vanderbilt's Defense Could Two be Better Than One

The Vanderbilt Commodores have two defensive minds collaborating on an experienced unit in 2020.

Greg Arias

Two Commodore Defensive Back Enter Transfer Portal

What's going on in the defensive backs room at Vanderbilt?

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Soccer Sights Set on New Season

Commodores 2020 campaign gets underway against Kentucky.

Vanderbilt University

US Senate Hearing on NIL, Alexander Draws Criticism

US Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee has drawn fire during Tuesday's hearing on the name, image, and likeness issue surrounding NCAA athletics.

Greg Arias

SEC Notebook: Twelve Days till SEC Kickoff

Who's excited for Sept. 26 and the start of SEC play?

Greg Arias