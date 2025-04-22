Commodores Receive More Conference Honors: The Anchor, April 22, 2025
A pair of Vanderbilt lacrosse players received weekly conference awards Monday.
Brooke Baker was named American Athletic Conference Midfielder of the Week for the second time and Nancy Halleron was an honorable mention.
Baker led Vanderbilt to a dominating 20-6 win at Lindenwood last Wednesday, finishing with five goals for the second time this season. The Raleigh, North Carolina, native helped power the Commodores with a first-quarter hat trick to its second 20-goal performance of the year.
Halleron, who finished with her second straight four-goal performance, picked up two ground balls and caused one turnover in the victory.
2025 Vanderbilt AAC Weekly Honors:
- Brooke Baker, AAC Midfielder of the Week (April 21)
- Nancy Halleron, AAC Honorable Mention (April 21)
- Nancy Halleron, AAC Honorable Mention (April 14)
- Kemper Robinson, AAC Midfielder of the Week (April 7)
- Nancy Halleron, AAC Honorable Mention (April 7)
- Jaime Biskup, AAC Attacker of the Week (March 24)
- Kemper Robinson, AAC Midfielder of the Week (March 24)
- Bailey Lower, AAC Freshman of the Week (March 24)
- Nancy Halleron, AAC Honorable Mention (March 24)
- Brooke Baker, AAC Midfielder of the Week (March 10)
- Brooke Baker, AAC Honorable Mention (Feb. 24)
- Jaime Biskup, AAC Honorable Mention (Feb. 24)
- Maddie Barkate, AAC Honorable Mention (Feb. 24)
- Maddie Barkate, AAC Honorable Mention (Feb. 10)
- Molly Joyce, AAC Goalie of the Week (Feb. 10)
Vanderbilt will close the nonconference portion of its schedule on Wednesday, hosting Xavier. Opening draw is set of noon on ESPN+.
Today's Commodores Schedule
Baseball: Middle Tennessee at No. 9 Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SECN+
Yesterday's Commodores Results
No games played.
Did You Notice?
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
130 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
“Coach [Dick] Vermeil was a very tough football coach,” said Harrison. “He ran a tough camp. He was a very emotional guy, and I would say he still is an emotional guy. I can’t say enough about how much I respect him. I learned a lot from him through his system. Some of the things I learned from him I try to use in coaching today.”
Dennis Harrison
