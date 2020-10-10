SI.com
CommodoreCountry
HomeOther SportsFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseball
Search

Commodores Women's Tennis Open 2020 Fall Slate Friday

Vanderbilt University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Led by a first collegiate victory from Holly Staff, Vanderbilt opened its 2020 fall slate Friday with a round of singles and two rounds of doubles in the Music City Scramble.

“Overall I was really pleased with the way our team competed in both singles and doubles,” said head coach Aleke Tsoubanos. “We have a ways to go but this being our first competition in several months, I’m optimistic about the growth of this team.

“In singles I thought Marcella Cruz played a really clean, disciplined match with Auburn this morning. Holly Staff had a very competitive match with a veteran in Auburn’s Taylor Russo, found herself down 5-2 in the third set and was able to fight back and pull out five straight games for a very impressive win. Emma Kurtz bounced back after a three-set loss and really played some of the best tennis I’ve seen her play. We lost a few doubles tiebreakers and had some great opportunities and we will build on that when we play more doubles Sunday. We are just happy to be competing and we know how fortunate we are to be able to do that against some great SEC competition this weekend.”

Staff, a freshman from Manchester, England, battled through her West End debut to come away with a 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Auburn’s Taylor Russo. Elsewhere, Marcella Cruz earned Vanderbilt’s first win of the season by cruising to a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Auburn’s Shir Azran. Rounding out singles action as morning turned to afternoon, Emma Kurtz earned a quick 6-2, 6-1 victory over Tennessee’s Tenika McGiffin.

In doubles action later Friday, Cruz and Staff continued their winning ways with a 6-1 victory over the Volunteers’ McGiffin and Esther Adeshina. The duo also took on Tiphanie Fiquet and Kelsey Mize of Ole Miss, but dropped the match in a tiebreaker 7-6 (3).

The Dores will continue the Music City Scramble throughout the weekend with action at Currey Tennis Center set to start Saturday at 8 a.m. Saturday’s play will feature three rounds of singles with Vanderbilt taking on Ole Miss at noon. Live stats to follow the match can be found by clicking here.

Results

Singles

Carolyn Ansari (Aub) def. Anna Ross (Vandy) 6-4, 4-5, ret.

Marcella Cruz (Vandy) def. Shir Azran (Aub) 6-3, 6-2

Holly Staff (Vandy) def. Taylor Russo (Aub) 7-5, 4-6, 7-5

Georgie Axon (Aub) def. Amanda Meyer (Vandy) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

Yu Chen (Aub) def. Anessa Lee (Vandy) 6-3, 6-3

Selin Ovunc (Aub) def. Emma Kurtz (Vandy) 0-6, 7-6, 6-2

Emma Kurtz (Vandy) def. Tenika McGiffin (UT) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

Carly Briggs/Daria Kuczer (UT) def. Amanda Meyer/Anessa Lee (Vandy) 6-4

Holly Staff/Marcella Cruz (Vandy) def. Esther Adeshina/Tenika McGiffin (UT) 6-1

Sabina Machalova/Alexa Bortles (UM) def. Emma Kurtz/Anessa Lee (Vandy) 7-6 (3)

Tiphanie Fiquet/Kelsey Mize (UM) def. Holly Staff/Marcella Cruz (Vandy) 7-6 (3)

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Things We Want To See: South Carolina

Here are this week's five things we hope to see when the Vanderbilt Commodore host South Carolina on Saturday.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Athletics Outlines Progress to Prevent Sexual Assault and Misconduct

Additional action items in place following launch of external review

Vanderbilt University

Revisiting Win Streak Article One Day Later

Sometimes things need clarification or a correction.

Greg Arias

History Lesson: Vanderbilt -South Carolina Series

Who currently holds the longest win streak versus the Commodores among teams they face each season?

Greg Arias

Three Key Matchups: South Carolina

Here are the three key matchups for this Saturday's game versus South Carolina at Vanderbilt Stadium.

Greg Arias

Why Win Streaks Don't Always Mean Much

Stats, win-streaks and more. We are inundated with these things, and not all of them are meaningful.

Greg Arias

Sattelkau Sets Standard for Vandy

Commodores come in ninth at Blessings Collegiate Invitational

Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt Fans Wonder Why Not Us?

Why can't this happen on the Vanderbilt's campus?

Greg Arias

Up Next: South Carolina by the Numbers

The South Carolina Gamecocks pay a visit to West End on Saturday.

Greg Arias

Week Three SEC Predictions: Winners and Losers

We're still a few days away from this weeks games, but there's no time like the present to predict the winners and losers for week three of SEC play.

Greg Arias