Congress In College Athletics, What Could Possibly Go Wrong

The NCAA released a report totaling 31 pages and 14,000 words documenting their intentions to allow student-athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL Report) beginning perhaps in 2021-22.

Upon the release of the report released Wednesday evening, member of the U.S. Congress, led by Donna Shalala, the former president at NCAA member schools Wisconsin and Miami, who now serves in the U.S. House of Representative as a Democrat from Florida injected their opinions into the discussion.

Shalala slammed the NCAA for a vague, nonsensical piece, released only to entice the press and appease the public, she said in an interview Wednesday afternoon from her Miami home," wrote Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger in his article dated April, 30. "In fact, if she had received such a report while still a university president, she imagines herself wondering aloud, "Why are we paying all these people at the NCAA if they can't give us more details than this?'"

Dear Donna, I have just one request. Yes, I know you have been a university president at multiple, but please, please, we beg you, keep out of this!

Look, I know the NCAA has a record of not doing much at times and too much at others. There's no doubt or argument that they are a terrible manager of college athletics overall, but how can the federal government make it any better?

Right now, our country is amid a world pandemic, and our House of Representatives are all away from work, sitting home and watching the world go by as they "shelter in place," fearing their safety.

I'm all for protecting one's self from contracting this terrible versus. I don't want it and don't want anyone else contracting it either. But doctors, nurses, hospital staff along with police, fire, and EMS workers across the country are considered essential personnel and are working the front lines daily.

Why is it that our elected officials not considered essential and in Washington working on the things that must be addressed for our nation?

If Shalala and her compadres in Congress aren't essential enough to be in their offices working for the good of this nation during this pandemic, then why is she interjecting her opinion into this situation.

In closing, Donna, until you and your coworkers can get back to work and do the job you are being paid to do- which you are still being paid for while you are sitting home doing whatever- you have no business getting involved here.

