Diversity Issues in College Athletics a Strength for Vanderbilt

Recent events have brought about a discussion on issues of social justice and various other sensitive subjects that require addressing. As a sports journalist, however, some things are difficult to write because it is outside our norm of just sports.

That does not mean that we should avoid them, it means that we should approach the issues with caution and context.

Caution is necessary because words are powerful and anything that is written has the potential to heal or hurt depending on one's point of view. Context is necessary to ensure that what is written is done in a way that is clear to all and avoids any potential for harm.

In keeping with those thoughts, a recent article published by 247 Sports touched on the issue of diversity in college coaching. Included in the work was a comment from Floyd Keith, a 30-year college coaching veteran and former Executive Director of the Black Coaches and Administrators (BCA).

“If you haven’t said something, you’re in error,” said Keith. “I think any athletic department that doesn’t make a statement is completely out of touch.”

That doesn't apply to Vanderbilt and their athletic department or head football coach Derek Mason.

Both the university and Mason went on record almost immediately following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis to share their feelings on the issues that impact our nation in regards to social justice.

It was clear from his comments posted to his Twitter account at the time, that Mason was deeply impacted by events taking place and his words were meant for everyone, not just his school or team.

In looking at the landscape and diversity in coaching across college campuses, it is clear that Vanderbilt is perhaps the nation's leader in this area, outside of institutions that are predominantly African-American.

The current athletic director, Candice Storey-Lee, and her last two predecessors, David Williams and Malcome Turner were African-Americans. So too is Mason and head men's basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse.

None of that means that Vanderbilt is immune or insulated from the world around them, it does mean that the athletic department and student-athletes have leaders in place to know and understand the issues facing their players from first-hand experiences as people of color and as adults who have been through the things those students might be currently dealing with personally.

Vanderbilt is a leading academic institution in the classroom and a place that has been ahead of the pack in diversity well before now. You can even say it is a strength of the institution.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.