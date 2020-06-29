CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Gordon Finishes T3, Earns Special Temporary Membership

Greg Arias

Cromwell, Conn. (Jim McCabe, PGATour.com) - As brilliantly as Will Gordon played in Sunday’s final round of the Travelers Championship, he did even more exquisitely by just standing around talking to the media, without a club in his hands.

His 6-under 64 – punctuated by a stuffed approach from 97 yards to birdie the par-4 18th – had left the onetime Vanderbilt star and SEC Player of the Year in a share of third place, at 17-under. But by the time he got around to answering a few questions, his standing had improved; he was now solo third.

“I love that,” said Gordon, whose sponsor’s exemption was the latest example of Tournament Director Nathan Grube’s golden touch when it comes to these coveted spots into the TPC River Highlands party.

Back in 2011, amateur invite Patrick Cantlay shot a second-round 60 and just one year ago, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Matt Wolff used the Travelers as a steppingstone to their rookie-year wins on the PGA TOUR.

Gordon might be even more impressive, given that he had so much to play for – and he got almost everything he could have asked for. While his team of advisors probably knew what sort of finish Gordon needed to compile enough non-member FedExCup points to nail down a Special Temporary Membership, the 23-year-old from Davidson, N.C., kept his head down.

When he opened with a 66, his story started to simmer, then it went into full-force percolation with a second-round 61. That earned him a share of second, one stroke behind his Saturday playing competitor, Phil Mickelson. Add that to the memorable aspects of this tournament, as was his Sunday pairing alongside Jon Rahm, but clearly everything was trumped by how he closed in style.

Three birdies in an outward 32 pushed him up the board, then he made three more birdies to get within two of the lead. A three-putt from just inside of 30 feet slowed his momentum, but Gordon ripped a 336-yard drive at 18, slammed a wedge to about 3 feet, and put a true exclamation point on just his eighth PGA TOUR start.

Time to start crunch those non-member FEC points?

Gordon shook his head.

“I knew the higher, the better, so I was watching the leaderboard coming in. But I can’t control all that stuff, so I’m just trying to play the best golf I can.”

Told that a tie for third, or better, would provide enough points to earn him a STM, Gordon smiled. “That would be awesome. (But) it’s going to shake out one way (or another) at the end and I can’t control that.”

As if to prove why you can never assume anything when golf is involved, Gordon appeared set for a solo third finish until Mackenzie Hughes worked some magic after a brief weather delay. Slam-dunking a 47-footer at the par-4 17th and holing from 43 feet at the par-4 18th, Hughes finished birdie, birdie to get a share of third place alongside Gordon, both of them one behind runner-up Kevin Streelman in a tournament that would prove to be Dustin Johnson’s 21st PGA TOUR win.

Still, it proved why Gordon chose not to work his calculator, but rather savor the emotions of the last four days.

Meeting Mickelson was a thrill, although Gordon had met Tim Mickelson, a former head coach at Arizona State, during the recruiting process. (Vanderbilt won out for Gordon’s talents.) Meanwhile, it was another Arizona State connection, Rahm, who chatted up Gordon in their Sunday round.

“Jon was asking if I had Korn Ferry (Tour) status and I told him my situation,” said Gordon, who would have been exempt into the Korn Ferry Finals in 2020, only that got canceled because of the pandemic. Thus, he’s been left to play off PGA TOUR sponsor invites and that is why his Travelers finish was so crucial. Gordon can now get unlimited exemptions for having his STM.

There will be regrets, albeit small ones. Coming off a second-round 61, Gordon concedes that “I was a little bit anxious” paired with Mickelson Saturday. The decision to hit driver and cut the corner at the 391-yard, par-4 ninth proved painful; Gordon’s drive hit a tree and caromed right, out of bounds.

“That drive on nine (it led to a double-bogey) and the wedge I plugged into the bunker at 16 (bogey) . . . if I just take those two things out and I par those two holes, I’m three shots better already,” he said.

“Just realizing little stuff like that is encouraging (and shows me) I can compete out here.”

Certainly, he’ll get more chances to do just that. Having already been granted a sponsor’s exemption into next week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, Gordon gets in there as a top-10 finisher here. Unlimited sponsor invites can come his way for his STM and so while he didn’t leave TPC River Highlands with a check ($436,600) as large as Johnson’s ($1,332,000), it’s safe to say Gordon felt like the biggest winner of the week.

NOTE: Content courtesy Vanderbilt Athletics press release. 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanderbilt Baseball Greats Back in School

Former Commodore standouts working toward finishing their degrees

Greg Arias

Fears Imagined with Morehouse Cancelling Fall Sports, UConn Fallout

The coronavirus isn't done with us yet as a second wave appears to be gaining strength, causing Morehouse College to cancel fall sports and fallout at UConn.

Greg Arias

Former Commodore Will Gordon T-2 at Travelers Championship

Former Commodore star carded a second-round 62.

Greg Arias

Former Vanderbilt coach James Franklin, Sacrifice for the Game

James Franklin and his family are preparing to make a difficult sacrifice for the college football season.

Greg Arias

by

Greg Arias

A Ranking of SEC Athletic Directors from Stadium Sports

Rankings are perhaps the most subjective, and opinion-based exercise in all of sports media, but come with the territory.

Greg Arias

The Question of Charles Wright and Graduation

Did Charles Wright officially graduate from Vanderbilt University?

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Recruit Announced Decision Thursday

After securing the first commitment for the class of 2021, Jerry Stackhouse and the Vanderbilt Commodores missed on No. 2 today.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Baseball Players Perspective: Ethan Paul

National champion offers views, guidance amid canceled season

Greg Arias

Will College Athletics be Changed Forever?

Change is a constant, but just how much, and how long before we see a return to normalcy, if ever in college athletics.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Gets First Class of 2021 Commitment

Point guard Peyton Daniels became the first commitment for head coach Jerry Stackhouse's class of 2021, announcing his decision Wednesday night.

Greg Arias