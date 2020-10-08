Sattelkau Sets Standard for Vandy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt women’s golf team began its 2020 fall season with a 54-hole, three-day event at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational which wrapped up Wednesday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The Commodores finished in ninth place by shooting a team score of 915, +51 over par. Arkansas claimed the team title with an even 864.

Celina Sattelkau led Vandy individually by finishing in a tie for 11th overall. The sophomore from Germany finished with a three-day total of 222, +6 over par.

Sattelkau was +1 on Day Two with a 73 thanks to three birdies on the back nine. She rebounded nicely after a 4-over opening round.

"This was Celina’s first time in the lineup and I am so impressed with her game and how she went around Blessings for three days," Vanderbilt head coach Greg Allen said. "I also thought Lou (Yu) did a good job this week and really showed some nice senior leadership."

Vanderbilt, as a team, was in 11th place after its opening round 314 and moved into 10th after a second-day total of 298. All five Commodores played each day as their own five some.

Louise Yu (+7, 17th overall) and Virginie Ding (+18, tied for 43rd overall) finished second and third, respectively for the Commodores. Tess Davenport carded a +23 and finished 57th while Morgan Baxendale finished tied for 60th with a +26.

Vanderbilt is scheduled to return to the course Oct. 19-21 for The Ally at Old Waverly at the Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Mississippi.

"I’m really encouraged about what I saw from the girls this week," Allen said. "I’m not worried one bit about where we finished or some of the scores that we shot on that golf course. There is no let up on any shot at the Blessings and it can physically and mentally wear you down.

"I really thought our girls hung in there nicely and showed great effort and attitude and never got too frustrated."

NOTE: Content courtesy Vanderbilt Athletics press release.