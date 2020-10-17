SI.com
CommodoreCountry
Solid Start for Vanderbilt Swimming

Vanderbilt University

LEXINGTON, Ky. - It had been a long wait for Vanderbilt swimming to line up to race again, but the Commodores returned to the water for the first time since February with the 2020-21 season opener at Kentucky on Friday afternoon. The Wildcats took the first meet of the year, 195-75.

“Everyone was excited to get to race again,” said head coach Jeremy Organ, “Tonner DeBeer and Eleanor Beers had strong showings and, all things considered, I thought it was a pretty good meet for us.”

Junior Tonner Debeer finished among the top-three in a pair of individual events and two relays. She was the runner-up in the 100-yard backstroke (56.08) and was tops among non-exhibition swimmers in the 100 butterfly (56.17). In addition, she was the anchor leg of the top non-exhibition 400 freestyle relay team and was the lead leg of the third-place 200 medley relay team.

Colwell won the 400 individual medley as the top non-exhibition swimmer at 4:35.63 and was fifth overall in the 200 free (1:55.09).

Several freshmen also impressed in their collegiate debuts. Eleanor Beers was the runner-up in the 100 free (52.69) and fifth in the 200 fly (2:06.52), and was also second among non-exhibition swimmers in the 100 fly (57.30). Meanwhile, Ella Platek was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.41), and Alina Stout had a pair of top-five finishes, including fourth in the 50 free (24.56) and fifth in the 200 back (2:06.44).

Junior Francesca Neubauer was fourth in the 200 breast (2:24.32) and junior Krislyn Porter was fifth in the 500 free (5:10.48).

Vanderbilt is set to return to action in two weeks with a visit to Tennessee on Friday, Oct. 30.

-- #AnchorDown --

