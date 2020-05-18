CommodoreCountry
Southeastern Conference Presents $100K Gift to Vanderbilt

Greg Arias

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The SEC Executive Committee has provided a $100,000 grant on behalf of the Southeastern Conference for disaster relief to aid Vanderbilt students, faculty and staff affected by the EF-3 tornado that struck Nashville and the surrounding area on March 3.

The funds will be distributed by Vanderbilt’s Employee Hardship Fund. Any student, faculty or staff member who has suffered a loss or hardship due to the March 3 tornado may apply for relief funds. In order to qualify, the following conditions must be met:

- Vanderbilt University faculty or staff member who is currently employed by Vanderbilt and was employed March 3, 2020; or

- Vanderbilt University student March 3, 2020, and had tornado damage/expenses (i.e., hotel, etc.); or

- Non-stipend (benefits-eligible) Vanderbilt University postdoctoral scholar March 3, 2020, and had tornado damage/expenses (i.e., hotel, etc.).

In addition, any student, faculty or staff who applies also must provide details about costs associated with expenses or damages incurred due to the tornado. The list of qualified disaster relief payments includes:

- Reimburse or pay reasonable and necessary personal, family, living or funeral expenses; and/or

- Reimburse or pay reasonable and necessary expenses incurred for the repair or rehabilitation of a personal residence or repair or replacement of its contents.

To apply, visit the Vanderbilt Tornado Relief Hardship Fund application.

The Employee Assistance Program of Work/Life Connections-EAP is available to Vanderbilt faculty and staff, including full-time, part-time and Vanderbilt Temporary Services employees and their spouses. The EAP counseling services include problem assessment, short-term counseling and referrals to appropriate resources. All sessions are completely confidential.

Examples of personal problems the EAP can help with include:

alcohol and other drug abuse;

a breakdown in family or other relationships;

a distressing living situation;

interpersonal conflict on the job;

the death of a family member or close friend;

health problems;

emotional or psychological distress;

career concerns;

legal problems;

financial difficulties;

retirement concerns; and

work tardiness or absenteeism.

EAP also can help an employee formulate a plan for expanding communication and personal interaction skills, which may impact other workplace issues.

NOTE: Content courtesy Vanderbilt Athletics press release.

COMMUNITY

