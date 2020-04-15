CommodoreCountry
Sports And The Virus As Advisory Committee Sets Course For Return

Greg Arias

Sports have long been a cornerstone of American society, bringing together people from all walks of like in the common goal of cheering for their team. It matters not one's social standing or bank balance when it comes to sports; fans can talk to fans, and those things aren't necessary, just the love of sports and a team. 

Just how important are sports in 2020 with a worldwide pandemic stopping large portions of the world and most of America in their collective tracks?

Consider some of the names President Donald Trump has assembled on his advisory committee that will collectively work to advise the President on how and when we might be able to reopen the country and attempt to return to a more balanced, if not permanently changed life. 

Commissioners of the three major sports leagues, Roger Goodell (NFL), Adam Silver (NBA), Rob Manfred (MLB), Gary Bettman (NHL) and sports team owners and billionaires like Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and the NBA Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban,  all who are now part of the "team." 

Indeed, there's more involved in finding a way through our current predicament than just sports, and much broader and more critical aspects to consider. Still, the fact that so many prominent sports figures are part of this group shows that games play a significant role in this country, and not just for fan enjoyment. 

The sports industry is a major employer from the athletes to management, coaches, game day staffing from venue security to ticket takers, ushers, and concession vendors who all make some or all of their income from these jobs.

These jobs don't just exist in the major cities where professional sports reside. 

Sports provide jobs across the country in cities like Knoxville, Tuscaloosa, Athens, Gainesville, and Oxford, where colleges have these same positions in their smaller communities. 

I'm not saying anything people don't already know here, and it can't be understated just how many people depend on sports as part of their livelihoods. 

It's still anyone's guess as to when things will reopen and begin a return towards normalcy, but one thing is clear, sports will play a role in that decision and will be a welcome part of that return when it happens. 

