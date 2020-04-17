Three Commodores Golfers Named All-Region



NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Vanderbilt golfers John Augenstein, Reid Davenport, and Harrison Ott were named to the Golf Coaches Association PING Southeast Region team for their play in the abbreviated 2019-20 campaign.

Augenstein, a senior from Owensboro, Kentucky, and the Southeastern Conference’s leader in stroke average in 2019-20, played in seven events and 19 rounds. He averaged 69.95 strokes per round and posted one individual tournament victory at the Desert Mountain Intercollegiate in Scottsdale, Arizona. He also had two other top five finishes at the Nike Golf Collegiate (2nd) and Crooked Stick Collegiate (3rd).

Davenport, a sophomore from Austin, Texas, averaged 71.36 strokes per round in 22 rounds as a sophomore

and posted career-best finishes at the Crooked Stick Collegiate (7th) and the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational (T-5th) in 2019-20. He finished in the top 20 in all but one event his sophomore season and posted a season-low 68 three times.

Ott, a junior from Brookfield, Wisconsin, played in all 22 rounds as a junior and averaged 71.91 strokes per round. He posted five top-13 finishes, including three top 10’s in the spring, with his best finish of the season coming at the Desert Mountain Intercollegiate, when he finished in a tie for seventh. In his three spring events, he averaged 70.3 strokes per round and had four rounds in the 60’s with no round above 73 in the nine rounds of play.

NOTE: Content Courtesy Vanderbilt Athletics press release.

