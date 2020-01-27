Vanderbilt Announces Land Purchase on West End Avenue

Vanderbilt University has announced the purchase of the property at 2600 West End Ave. which is the current home of Wendys Restaurant on the corner of West End and 26th Ave, diagonally across the street from Vanderbilt Stadium.

In a released by the university regarding the purchase, the statement makes no specific reference to what the land will be used for, though the school's athletic department is currently in the process of putting together a plan for facilities upgrades for multiple teams.

“The property is a key component of Vanderbilt’s long-term land use plan, which is designed to support the university’s mission of teaching, research and service, and preserve flexibility for growth and development in the many years to come.”

This could be the first step in the plan to purchase more property in the area near campus as the current university footprint is landlocked by surrounding properties currently owned by other individuals and businesses.

Wendy's lease will remain in place, at least for the foreseeable future as again, there has been no official statement on the school's plans for the use of the property.