Vanderbilt Athletics Creating "Fan Council" to Give Fans A Voice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletic director Candice Lee today issued a call for supporters interested in joining the Commodore Fan Council, a group that will represent the “voice of the fan” as Vanderbilt works to better engage Commodore Nation.

Any interested Vanderbilt fans are encouraged to apply for membership on the inaugural Commodore Fan Council by Sept. 4; membership will rotate on a staggered basis going forward. Application surveys to become a member of the Commodore Fan Council are available online.

Council members will participate in quarterly meetings with Lee and other members of the athletics staff to provide feedback and suggestions in an effort to complement the department’s work toward its Strategic Plan for Athletics — in particular the focus areas of stakeholder engagement and fan experience. Everything from how Vanderbilt communicates with its fans to specific aspects of the game day experience will be up for discussion.

“There’s something very special about our loyal Vanderbilt fans, and it is important to me that we keep their interests top of mind in all we do,” said Lee. “We hear from fans all the time and I encourage them to stay in touch with us whether or not they’re on the Commodore Fan Council. But by formalizing this committee, we’ll ensure that fans have a seat at the table and a direct line of communication with our athletics leadership. I know our Commodore Fan Council members will help us improve on our existing efforts and provide new ideas of their own.”

The creation of the Commodore Fan Council complements this month’s announcement of the Black and Gold Club, which will serve the needs of another important group of Commodore stakeholders, former student-athletes.

“Whether we played at Vanderbilt, attended the university, are a ‘sidewalk alum’ who cheers on the Commodores in person or a fan who follows us online, we’re all important parts of the Commodore family,” Lee said. “It’s important to me that we serve the unique needs of every member of our family and grow stronger together.”