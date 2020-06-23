Vanderbilt Athletics Partners With Cromwell Media

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Vanderbilt Commodores will have a new home on the radio dial.

Vanderbilt Athletics announced Tuesday its flagship radio partnership with Cromwell Media’s sports stations 102.5 The Game and ESPN 94.9 along with 93.3 Classic Hits, where football and men’s basketball games will be broadcast beginning with the 2020-21 season. Games will be aired on 93.3 FM/830 AM (101.9 in Robertson and Sumner Counties) and streamed on the web.

Additional programing on 102.5 The Game and ESPN 94.9 will include daily Vanderbilt Athletics updates, weekly broadcasts with Commodore radio announcer Joe Fisher and “This Week in Vanderbilt History” segments.

“This partnership has been several months in the making, and we’re very pleased to be making this transition to bring Vanderbilt Athletics to even more fans and followers in the Middle Tennessee area and beyond,” said Candice Lee, Vanderbilt’s vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletic director.

Cromwell Group, Inc. operates 31 radio stations: five in Nashville, eight in Kentucky and 18 in Illinois. All stations can be heard nationwide on the iGoRadio app and online for Vanderbilt fans to listen worldwide.

“We couldn't be more excited about our new partnership with Vanderbilt," Cromwell Media vice president and market manager Dennis Gwiazdon said. “Vanderbilt’s invaluable connection to our community lines up perfectly with how we want to represent local sports and the SEC in Nashville.”

Said Bayard Walters, “As the local owner of Cromwell Media, I’m glad we can formally be the flagship for Vanderbilt football and basketball. We have always supported Vanderbilt students and sports. We want this association to be overall great for Nashville.”

NOTE: Content courtesy Vanderbilt Athletics press release