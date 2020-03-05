Vanderbilt Donation Drive for Tornado Relief Set for Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt Athletics will host a donation drive to assist with Middle Tennessee relief efforts on Saturday prior to the men’s basketball home game against South Carolina.

The drive will span from 8 a.m. until noon and will be held in the McGugin Center parking lot (2601 Jess Neely Drive).

Vanderbilt is working with the Community Resource Center, which has requested tarps, personal hygiene items, bleach, trash bags, gloves, baby and toddler clothes, formula, underwear, bras, batteries and baby food.

The first 500 people who donate will also receive a ticket to the men’s basketball game, which tips off at 11:30 a.m.

For more university updates on the March 3 tornado impact, please click here.

Additional relief efforts by Vanderbilt Athletics and its student-athletes will continue.