Vanderbilt Expands Services for Mental Well-Being



NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt Athletics has established a formal partnership with Vanderbilt University’s Student Care Network to help student-athletes optimize their personal, social, emotional, academic and athletic growth and performance. This partnership will enhance services offered including:

Consultation on issues affecting student-athlete wellness, performance and team dynamics

Educational and skill-development programming for student-athletes on topical issues impacting wellness and performance

Integration of sport psychology and mental health counseling into a collaborative and comprehensive continuum of care for student-athletes

Utilization of sport psychology interventions and strategies to enhance overall sport experience

“As part of our ongoing commitment to improving the student-athlete experience, this collaboration allows us to offer a more comprehensive and integrated approach to mental health,” said Candice Lee, vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletic director.

The program will provide direct services and coordinate with other resources within the Student Care Network to expand the services available to Vanderbilt student-athletes.

The Student Care Network tapped Dr. LaToya Favre and Dr. Courtney Williams to lead this collaboration with Vanderbilt Athletics . Favre earned her doctorate in counseling psychology from Tennessee State University and completed both her pre-doctoral internship and her postdoctoral fellowship at Vanderbilt’s counseling center. Williams earned her doctorate in counseling psychology from the University of Georgia and completed her postdoctoral fellowship in health service psychology at Vanderbilt’s counseling center.

