SI.com
CommodoreCountry
HomeOther SportsFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseball
Search

Vanderbilt Expands Services for Mental Well-Being

Vanderbilt University


NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt Athletics has established a formal partnership with Vanderbilt University’s Student Care Network to help student-athletes optimize their personal, social, emotional, academic and athletic growth and performance. This partnership will enhance services offered including:

  • Consultation on issues affecting student-athlete wellness, performance and team dynamics
  • Educational and skill-development programming for student-athletes on topical issues impacting wellness and performance
  • Integration of sport psychology and mental health counseling into a collaborative and comprehensive continuum of care for student-athletes
  • Utilization of sport psychology interventions and strategies to enhance overall sport experience

“As part of our ongoing commitment to improving the student-athlete experience, this collaboration allows us to offer a more comprehensive and integrated approach to mental health,” said Candice Lee, vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletic director.

The program will provide direct services and coordinate with other resources within the Student Care Network to expand the services available to Vanderbilt student-athletes.

The Student Care Network tapped Dr. LaToya Favre and Dr. Courtney Williams to lead this collaboration with Vanderbilt Athletics . Favre earned her doctorate in counseling psychology from Tennessee State University and completed both her pre-doctoral internship and her postdoctoral fellowship at Vanderbilt’s counseling center. Williams earned her doctorate in counseling psychology from the University of Georgia and completed her postdoctoral fellowship in health service psychology at Vanderbilt’s counseling center.

NOTE: This information provided courtesy of Vanderbilt Athletics press release. 

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Second Guessing Coaches the Nature of Fandom

It's going to happen to every coach regardless, so when Vanderbilt fans second guess head football coach Derek Mason this season on the quarterback decision, he'll be expecting it.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Football, Hit with Second Wave of Positive Test Results

Another blow to head football coach Derek Mason and his team on Wednesday.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Derek Mason on Fan Capacity for this Season

What will it look like this season inside Vanderbilt Stadium?

Greg Arias

Select Start Times Announced for Vanderbilt Football Games

Broadcast network, start times finalized for five Vandy football games.

Greg Arias

Selected SEC Football Games on ESPN Platforms

SEC football games available on the ESPN Network of stations this season.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Derek Mason on Heisman and National Champs

There has been a considerable amount of discussion about how legitimate a Heisman Trophy and National Championship winners might be in a season where not every school is participating.

Greg Arias

Selected SEC On CBS Football Games Announced

Here are the selected SEC games that will be available to viewers on CBS this season.

STAFF

Vanderbilt Chancellor Backs Athletics in Podcast Appearance

New Vanderbilt chancellor Daniel Diermeir goes on the record with Joe Fisher.

Greg Arias

SEC Notebook: A Crazy Weeks Happenings

Our weekly stroll through the SEC.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt and Derek Mason, How Secure is His Position?

Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated took a look at coaches on, or near the hot seat on Monday, including Vanderbilt's Derek Mason.

Greg Arias