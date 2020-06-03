Vanderbilt Golf Coach Scott Limbaugh Honored

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Vanderbilt’s Scott Limbaugh has been named the Golf Coaches Association of America’s Southeast Region Coach of the Year, the third time the Commodore mentor has been honored with the award.

Although the 2019-20 season was cut short in March due to COVID-19 concerns, the team featured senior John Augenstein, a first-team All-American and SEC Player of the Year. Augenstein, a finalist for the Haskins and Hogan Awards, finished the season second overall in the Golfstat.com rankings. Vanderbilt claimed one team title, the Desert Mountain Intercollegiate, by 24 strokes, and Augenstein won the individual championship after leading wire-to-wire. After competing in the Carmel Cup to begin the season without Augenstein because of his commitment to compete in the Walker Cup, Vanderbilt finished in the top five in its final seven tournaments.

The most recent Southeast Region Coach of the Year accolade marks Limbaugh’s third after claiming the award in 2016 and 2017. In 2017, he was also named the Dave Williams Coach of the Year, which is given annually to the nation’s top men’s collegiate golf coaches at each division of play.

Last month it was announced that Augenstein would be returning to Vanderbilt for another season under the NCAA ruling allowing graduates to return for one season of eligibility after having their final seasons of eligibility cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Augenstein's return means that the Commodores men's golf team will be a strong force and one of the best in the nation in 2021.

NOTE: Content provided by Vanderbilt Athletics press release. Photo Credit by Sam Carbine, Vanderbilt Golf.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.